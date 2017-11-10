Turkey Shoot golf tourney on Saturday

The annual Turkey Shoot tournament is set for Saturday at 10 a.m. at Carson Valley Golf Club.

The best 15 holes are used for scoring. The cost is $40 which includes golf, cart, $10 prize fund and soup at the turn.

You can donate three canned goods for a mulligan with a maximum of three mulligans.

Call 265-3181 for information.

Team Bing wins men's club finale

Gerry Bing, Bob Van Nort, Brent Holderman and Paul Lockwood combined to win the Carson Valley Men's Golf Club season-ending four-man scramble tournament on Sunday.

The winners carded a net score of 54 to take first-place at the Carson Valley Golf Course. John Guidicatti, Neil Bain, Jack Zippwald and Larry Rutledge shot 57 to take second-place, while three teams tied for third-place.

Richard Torok won the closest-to-the-pin contest on the 18th hole.

The club held its season-ending awards dinner afterward at the Country Club Restaurant.

Pau-Wa-Lu hosts volleyball open gym

Seven dates remain for open gym for volleyball at Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School through Dec. 6, according to coaches Dan Hannah and Rick Jenkins.

Thursday open gym sessions will be held in the Pau-Wa-Lu gym from 3-4:30 p.m. through the rest of November. The gym will also be open on Monday, Nov. 27, from 2:30-4 p.m.

Tryouts for the school's sixth-seventh grade team (coached by Hannah) and eighth grade team (coached by Jenkins) will be held on Dec. 4-6. Tryouts at Carson Valley Middle School — Kevin Huff coaches the sixth-seventh grade team and Suzi Townsell coaches the eighth grade team — will also be held on Dec. 4-6.

Youth volleyball club organizing

Carson Valley has a new USA Volleyball club volleyball program.

Local coaches Rick Jenkins and Dan Hannah have organized the Jobs Peak Volleyball Club, a program to "encourage local girls to play club volleyball."

The new club is accepting a limited number of girls, 12-15 years old for its teams.

The program is starting with two age group teams — 15U and 13U — to play in the Sacramento Northern California Volleyball Association (NCVA) leagues and the Far Western Regional Qualifier tournament in Reno.

The cost for players is $1,250 for the season. Practices will be held in the Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School gymnasium starting in December.

Interested players should contact Dan Hannah by sending an email to dnadan56@charter.net or calling 265-1711.

Lacrosse coaches clinic on Nov. 18

U.S. Lacrosse will host a Level 1 instructional coaching clinic on Nov. 18 at Bishop Manogue High School in Reno.

The Saturday clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. Aided by grant funding from the High Sierra Lacrosse Foundation, there is no charge to attend the clinic, other than registration as a U.S. Lacrosse member.

Douglas fielded its first girls high school/middle school team this past spring and a boys club is organizing for its first season. Referees are also needed.

Visit http://highsierralax.org/Page.asp?n=138442&org=HIGHSIERRALAX for more information about the instructional clinic or High Sierra Lacrosse.

Raiders Boosters Club fundraiser Nov. 19

The Carson City Raiders Booster Club will hold its annual Christmas Commitment fundraiser on Nov. 19, from 12:45 to 4:30 p.m. at the 11th Frame Lounge, inside Carson Lanes, 4600 Snyder Ave. in Carson City.

The fundraiser allows the club to "adopt" homebound senior citizens at Christmas. The club works with the Carson City Senior Citizens Center in arranging the list of seniors, who are then given the gifts personally by the club.

The fundraiser will be held at the same time as the Raiders vs. Patriots game, televised live from Mexico City.

The fundraiser includes raffles, live and silent auctions, in addition to food and specials from the businesses within the Lanes. A few autographed Raiders memorabilia items will be available.

For information, call club secretary Leni Manning, at 775-232-9700.