Tie-breaker decides golf club tourney

Bill Allen, Charles Poe, John Guidicatti and Melvin Ness captured first-place overall on Sunday during Carson Valley Men's Golf Club tournament play.

The winners shot 113 to win on a tie-breaker in the four-man team, two-best ball event at the Carson Valley Golf Course.

The team of Marc Menezes, Richard Torok, David Morris and Bob Van Nort took second-place, also at 113. Jesus Rey, Augie Martinez, Matthew Budjako and Gary Carsten finished third at 118

Closest-to-the-pin winners were Fred Coons on the first hole and Augie Martinez on No. 18.

Elks Hoop Shoot on Wednesday

The Tahoe/Douglas Elks will host its annual Hoop Shoot Contest on Wednesday in the Douglas County Community & Senior Center gym.

Children ages 8-13 as of April 1, 2018, are eligible to participate.

Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the start of the first age groups set to get under way at 6. Age groups include girls 8-9, 10-11, 12-13 divisions, and boys 8-9, 10-11, 12-13.

Winners in each division will be eligible to participate at the district contest in Reno on Jan. 20, 2018. District champions will then qualify to compete at the state contest in Hawthorne on Feb. 17.

Call Gary Wendt at 265-6136 for information.

REWARD Club sessions offered

Me for Incredible Youth (MEFIYI) REWARD Club is offering sessions Mondays at Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School and Wednesdays at both Carson Valley Middle School and Douglas High School.

REWARD Club assists student athletes with finding their "reward of sports." MEFIYI Officers JoJo and Suzi Townsell and business community guest speakers will discuss how student athletes may improve their "social game of life." Topics will include sports, academic, collegiate and job-career conversation and exercises.

The REWARD Club will help student athletes explore their talent and understand how to utilize school district and community resources.

Email mefiyirewards@gmail.com for information.