Tie-breaker decides Empire Ranch winner

Gary Dalen, Dave Knighton, John Tierney and Gary Mick won Flight A on a tie-breaker last Wednesday during Empire Ranch Senior Men's Golf Club tournament play in Carson.

The winning team carded a net score of 119 in the four-man Cha-cha-cha at Empire Ranch Golf Course. Teams played a format that followed a one best ball, two best ball and three best ball sequence that was repeated for 18 holes.

Steve Isaacson, Tom Welton, Nils Sharpe and a blind bogey partner also shot 119 for second-place in the flight. Tom Teders, Mike Vadnais, Rene Ojeda and Andrew Warner shot 123 for third-place.

Moe Dias, Kurt Cleek, Jack, Medeiros and a blind bogey partner won Flight B with a 112. Greg Bentley, Donnie Curd, Al Giannotti and Don Wilson shot 116 for second-place, followed by Bill Langs, Jay Stuart, Bob White and a blind bogey partner shot 120 for third-place.

Closest-to-the-pin winners were Joe Gibson on the Blue Course fifth hole, Geoff Swann on Blue No. 8, Dennis Justin on Red No. 3 and Gary Dalen on Red No. 8.

MEFIYI clinics set for next week

Students will have an opportunity to participate in volleyball, basketball and track clinics when Me-For-Incredible-Youth, Inc. (MEFIYI) offers its Fall Break Sports Bash Tuesday through Thursday next week. Skill and game instruction, speed and agility training will be conducted during the clinics at Douglas High School.

Volleyball sessions for second-through-fifth graders and sixth-through-eighth graders are set for 8-10 a.m. in the school gyms. Basketball sessions from first-through-eighth graders will be 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Track sessions will be at the Big George Athletic Complex for first-through-eighth graders 1-3 p.m.

Coaches include JoJo and Suzi Townsell, Marie Foster and Nathan Tolbert.

Registration is $75 for one camp, $130 for two camps and $160 for three camps.

Call 775-781-5954 or send an email to mefiyirewards@gmail.com for information.

Elks to host Hoop Shoot Contest

The Tahoe/Douglas Elks will host its annual Hoop Shoot Contest on Nov. 8 in the Douglas County Community & Senior Center gym.

Children ages 8-13 as of April 1, 2018, are eligible to participate. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the start of the first age groups set to get under way at 6. Age groups include girls 8-9, 10-11, 12-13 divisions, and boys 8-9, 10-11, 12-13.

Winners in each division will be eligible to move on and participate at the district contest on Jan. 20, 2018, in Reno. District champions will then qualify to move on to compete at the state contest in Hawthorne on Feb. 17.

Call Gary Wendt at 265-6136 for information.