Pop Warner Tigers win three of four games

Douglas Pop Warner football teams won three of four games during Sagebrush Empire League play last weekend.

The Douglas Mitey Mites posted a 21-0 victory against the Reno Grizzlies Friday night at Stodick Park. Meanwhile, the Pee Wee division team bested the Reno Wolfpack 29-0, while the Junior Pee Wees fell victim to a fourth quarter comeback as the Reno Wolfpack pulled out an 18-12 victory.

On Saturday, the Douglas Junior Varsity team won 34-0 against the Carson Senators in Carson City.

More information will be available in the Sunday edition of The Record-Courier.

Boys lacrosse meeting Tuesday

Organization of a Douglas boys lacrosse team in 2018 will be discussed during a player/parent interest meeting on Tuesday at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.

Recommended Stories For You

The meeting is set for 7 p.m.

Laurie Smith is directing the effort to start a boys club team that will be open to high school students in the area. The team will play in the High Sierra Lacrosse League.

Email Smith at las.laurie.smith@gmail.com for information about the boys team.

Douglas fielded a girls club team, comprised of local high school and middle school players, for its first season this past spring. Contact Daunelle Wulstein at douglaslacrosse1@gmail.com for information on the girls team.

Menezes shoots 67 to win men's club event

Marc Menezes carded a net 67 on Sunday to win Flight A during Carson Valley Men's Golf Club tournament play.

Menezes took first-place at Carson Valley Men's Golf Course by a two-shot margin over Charles Poe. Ken Smitreski placed third at 71.

Neil Bain emerged as the Flight B winner with his 70, just ahead of Neil Notley at 71. Brick Ludington shot 75 for third-place.

John Guidicatti won Flight C on a tie-breaker over John Carey, as the two players finished together at 70. Bob Van Nort shot 71 to take third-place.

Closest-to-the-pin winners were Augie Martinez on No. 1 and Jesus Rey on No. 18.

MEFIYI clinics set for Oct. 24-26

Students will have an opportunity to participate in volleyball, basketball and track clinics when Me-For-Incredible-Youth, Inc. (MEFIYI) offers its Fall Break Sports Bash from Oct. 24-26.

Skill and game instruction, speed and agility training as well as other activities will be conducted during the clinics at Douglas High School.

Volleyball sessions for second-through-fifth graders and sixth-through-eighth graders will be offered from 8-10 a.m. in the high school gyms. Basketball sessions from first-through-eighth graders will be 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Track sessions will be held at the Big George Athletic Complex for first-through-eighth graders from 1-3 p.m.

Coaches include JoJo and Suzi Townsell, Marie Foster and Nathan Tolbert.

Registration is $75 for one camp, $130 for two camps and $160 for three camps. Students will receive participation T-shirts.

Call 775-781-5954 or send an email to mefiyirewards@gmail.com for information.

Elks to host Hoop Shoot Contest

The Tahoe/Douglas Elks will host its annual Hoop Shoot Contest on Nov. 8 in the Douglas County Community & Senior Center gym.

Children ages 8-13 as of April 1, 2018 are eligible to participate. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the start of the first age groups set to get under way at 6. Age groups include girls 8-9, 10-11, 12-13 divisions, and boys 8-9, 10-11, 12-13.

Winners in each division will be eligible to participate at the district contest on Jan. 20, 2018 in Reno. District champions will then qualify to move on to compete at the state contest in Hawthorne on Feb. 17.

Call Gary Wendt at 265-6136 for information.

Carson Valley Golf Course to host Oktoberfest on Tuesday

The annual Oktoberfest golf event is set for Tuesday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start at Carson Valley Golf Course.

The scramble event costs $40. For season pass holders it's the usual fee plus $15.

Call 265-3181 for information.