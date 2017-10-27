Patterson wins wth a net 69

Dennis Patterson carded a net 69 to emerge as the Flight A winner Sunday during Carson Valley Men's Golf Club tournament play.

Patterson won the flight by three shots at the Carson Valley Golf Course, while Fred Coons and Jack Sparman tied for second-place at 72.

Mike Davis won Flight B as he shot 66 to edge past Frank Ramirez, who finished at 68. Roger Hala took third-place at 71.

Two shots separated the top three players in Flight C, led by Bruce Sandford's 66 for first-place. David Morris and Garry Sparks tied for second-place at 68.

In Flight D, John Guidicatti shot 61 for first-place. John Pearson followed with a 67 in second-place at Bob Van Nort with a 71 for third-place.

Closest-to-the-pin winners were Guidicatti on the first hole, Matt Budjako on No. 17 and Augie Martinez on No. 18.

Elks Hoop Shoot to be held on Nov. 8

The Tahoe/Douglas Elks will host its annual Hoop Shoot Contest on Nov. 8 in the Douglas County Community & Senior Center gym.

Children ages 8-13 as of April 1, 2018, are eligible to participate. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the start of the first age groups set to get under way at 6. Age groups include girls 8-9, 10-11, 12-13 divisions, and boys 8-9, 10-11, 12-13.

Winners in each division will be eligible to move on and participate at the district contest in Reno on Jan. 20, 2018. District champions will then qualify to compete at the state contest in Hawthorne on Feb. 17.

Call Gary Wendt at 265-6136 for information.