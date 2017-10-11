MEFIYI to host Fall Sports Bash clinics on Oct. 24-26

Students will have an opportunity to participate in volleyball, basketball and track clinics when Me-For-Incredible-Youth, Inc. (MEFIYI) offers its Fall Break Sports Bash Oct. 24-26.

Skill and game instruction, speed and agility training as well as other activities will be conducted during the clinics at Douglas High School.

Volleyball sessions for second-through-fifth graders and sixth-through-eighth graders will be offered from 8-10 a.m. in the high school gyms. Basketball sessions from first-through-eighth graders will be 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Track sessions will be held at the Big George Athletic Complex for first-through-eighth graders from 1-3 p.m.

Coaches include JoJo and Suzi Townsell, Marie Foster and Nathan Tolbert.

Registration is $75 for one camp, $130 for two camps and $160 for three camps. Students will receive participation T-shirts.

Call 775-781-5954 or send an email to mefiyirewards@gmail.com for information.

Tah-Neva cross country finals Thursday at Kahle

Middle school runners will compete Thursday at the 35th Tah-Neva League Cross Country Championships in Stateline.

The first race is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. at Kahle Park. Girls and boys races will be held in the sixth-seventh (2.2 miles) and eighth grade (2.6 miles) divisions, plus a coaches/parents race at 3:55 p.m.

Large school and small school teams representing Carson Valley and Pau-Wa-Lu middle schools will be on hand for the meet, along with teams from Carson City, Alpine County and Lake Tahoe.

Boys lacrosse organization meeting on Tuesday

Organization of a Douglas boys lacrosse team in 2018 will be discussed during a player/parent interest meeting on Tuesday at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.

The meeting is set for a 7 p.m. start.

Laurie Smith is directing the effort to start a boys club team that will be open to high school students in the area. The team will play in the High Sierra Lacrosse League.

Email Smith at las.laurie.smith@gmail.com for information about the boys team.

Douglas fielded a girls club team, comprised of local high school and middle school players, for its first season this past spring. Contact Daunelle Wulstein at douglaslacrosse1@gmail.com for information on the girls team.

College showcase this weekend in Carson City

The College Exposure Showcase is coming to Carson City on Saturday and Sunday at the MAC Center.

Seven college coaches — two from William Jessup and one each from Folsom Lake College (community college), Columbia College, South Puget Sound Community College, Ray Navarro, Yakima Valley Community College and Osa Esene from Blue Mountain CC — will be in attendance during the two days. William Jessup is an NAIA school located in Rocklin, Calif. The cost is $245.

Drills and fundamentals plus games are on the schedule for both days.

Contact Brant Minor at CoachMinor3@gmail.com or go to MaxHoops.com for information.

Carson Valley Golf Course to host Oktoberfest Tuesday

The annual Oktoberfest golf event is set for Tuesday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start at Carson Valley Golf Course.

The scramble event costs $40. For season pass holders it's the usual fee plus $15.

Call 265-3181 for information.