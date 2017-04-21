MEFIYI expresses gratitude for EpicPromise Program assistance | RecordCourier.com

Student-athletes from Pau-Wa-Lu and Carson Valley middle schools recently had an opportunity to enjoy the ski and snowboard slopes of Heavenly Mountain Resort thanks to the Vail Resorts EpicPromise Program's assistance to Me-for-Incredible-Youth (MEFIYI) REWARD.

EpicPromise provides numerous opportunities for local youth, according to MEFIYI Director JoJo Townsell.

"The Heavenly Ski-Snowboard Day gives our student-athletes, many who had never skied or snowboarded, the chance to learn how great these sport activities are," Townsell explained. "Thanks to Heavenly Mountain Resort Ski & Ride School Manager Brian Ludlow, staff and instructors for making this a memorable experience. Special shout-out to Vail Resorts-EpicPromise Representatives Mike Allen and Brandy Travers-Thomson for making this possible and supporting our incredible kids."

Carson Valley Ducks Unlimited Youth Day to be held on May 20

Carson Valley Ducks Unlimited will host its fourth annual Youth Day event for youth up to 15 years of age on May 20 at the P&K Ranch in Minden.

The Youth Day event is free of charge and will be held from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. with a barbecue at noon.

Sign-ups will be taken for the event this Sunday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Walmart in Gardnerville.

This event is an opportunity for youth to participate in learning about wetland conservation, duck identification, fly fishing, as well as rifle, shotgun and archery shooting, and more.

Call Tim Miller at 781-7571 or send an email to timsppic@hotmail.com for information.

Zephyr Cove tennis lessons scheduled to begin June 3

Zephyr Cove Tennis Club will offer tennis lessons this summer for girls and boys ages 4-12.

A free clinic will be offered on June 3 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. This will be a refresher for those who have played before and an introduction to the sport for newcomers.

The six-day sessions for 4-7-year-olds are $35 each and 8- to 12-year-olds are $75. Go online: http://www.zctennis.com/schedule/kids-clinics to register and pay for lessons.

Preregistration is required by calling Kahle Community Center at 586-7271 or Douglas County Community Services at 782-9828.

Douglas alumni golf tournament on June 16

The Douglas High School football program will host its sixth annual alumni golf tournament June 16 at the Carson Valley Golf Course.

The Friday tournament starts at 9 a.m. with a post-tournament luncheon to follow at the Carson Valley Country Club.

The cost is $100 per person for those who register before May 1 ($125 afterward) or $400 for a foursome. Hole sponsorships are available for $100.

Contact Douglas football coach Ernie Monfiletto at emonfile@dcsd.k12.nv.us for information.