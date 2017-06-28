Little League play opens today | RecordCourier.com

Three Carson Valley Little League all-star teams are set to begin District 1 Tournament play today and Thursday in Carson City.

Carson Valley's 11-12 year old team opens today with a 5:30 p.m. contest against South Tahoe on Field 2 at Governor's Field. The 9-11 team plays Washoe today at 7:30 p.m. on Field 3 and the 10-11 team plays on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. against Reno Continental on Field 2.

Tournament play will continue through July 10.

Freedom 5K set for Tuesday

Runners and walkers will have an opportunity to show patriotism and some color on Tuesday at the fifth annual Gardnerville Freedom 5K Fun Run/Walk.

Main Street Gardnerville and the Town of Gardnerville are combining to host the run/walk, which starts at 8 a.m. from Heritage Park. Registration will be taken from 7-7:45 a.m.

Participants are encouraged to dress in patriotic costumes to celebrate the Fourth of July and a chance to earn a "Best Dressed" prize. The cost is $20 on Tuesday. Veterans and active military personnel may participate for $10 and a 20 percent discount is available for groups of four or more.

The Yankee Doodle Dash obstacle course is being offered for kids 12-and-under, starting at 8 a.m. No pre-registration is necessary and participation is free.

The event is sponsored in part by Western Nevada Supply and The Record-Courier. Visit Mainstreetgardnerville.org to register online or for information.

Tigers soccer camp set for July 26-28

The Douglas Tigers Youth Soccer Camp for youth 8 years of age through high school will be held on July 26-28.

Two sessions will be held each day at Douglas High School, 8-12 year olds on the soccer field from 9 a.m.-noon, then 13-through-high school from 6-9 p.m. in the football stadium.

A fee of $65 will be charged for the younger age group ($75 after July 15), which includes a T-shirt and ball. The cost for the older age group is $35 ($45 after July 15).

Contact Rick Smith at 805-233-2667 for information.

MEFIYI summer sports camps to continue

Me-For-Incredible-Youth has set a series of summer sports bashes for students in first through fifth grades. The camps run from Tuesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 10.

MEFIYI will provide instruction for boys and girls in soccer, football, tennis, basketball, volleyball and track. The lead instructors are JoJo Townsell and Suzi Townsell.

The camps will focus on fundamentals associated with each sport and also will include health and nutrition information.

Camp schedule is: football on July 11, 13; tennis on July 18, 20; basketball on July 25, 27; volleyball on Aug. 1, 3; and track on Aug. 8 and 10. Outside sports take place at Lampe Park and indoor sports take place at the community center.

Cost is $20 per camp $100 for all six camps. Participants are asked to bring proper shoes, water bottle and snacks.

Register at the Douglas County Parks & Recreation Department.

Call 782-5500, ext. 1, or email mefiyirewards@gmail.com for information.

Maxwell shoots net 58 to win at Empire Ranch

Roger Maxwell shot a net 58 last Wednesday to win Flight A during Empire Ranch Senior Men's Golf Club tournament play in Carson City.

The individual stroke play tournament was played on the 18 holes in the best condition out of the 27 holes at Empire Ranch Golf Course.

Maxwell finished six shots ahead of Geoff Swann, who shot 64 and took second-place on a tie-breaker over R.C. Crapo. John Tierney shot 65 to place fourth and Tom Welton shot 66 to round out the top five.

Al Giannotti carded a 62 to capture first-place in a closely contested B Flight in which three strokes separated the top five players. Mike Helm finished second on a tie-breaker over Skip Yokota, as both shot 63. Duane Carroll shot 64 to place fourth and Rene Ojeda shot 65 for fifth-place.

Flight C was decided by a tie-breaker in which Adam Huber edged Steve Isaacson, as both players tied for first-place with scores of 64. Bill Bowers shot 65 to place third, while Tom Harlow shot 68 and secured fourth-place on a tie-breaker over George Allison..

Closest-to-the-pin winners were Steve Fagnant on No. 5 of the Blue Course, Ralph Bothe on Blue No. 8, Ojeda on White No. 4 and Jim Shabi.

Youth flag football sign-ups continue

Registration for the NFL Youth Flag Football league season, coordinated by the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department, will continue into July.

Coed divisions are offered for first-second grade, third-fourth grade, fifth-sixth grade and seventh-eighth grade. Teams are selected through a draft.

The cost is $80 through July 10 and $90 after that.

The season is scheduled to kick off on Aug. 26 and extend through Oct. 21.

Coaches are still needed for the coming season. Applications and background checks are required for all coaches.

Visit http://www.dcprsports.com or call 782-5500 for information on parks and recreation programs.

Adult softball league registration under way

Sign-ups are now being taken for the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department adult slow-pitch softball season.

The deadline to register is July 24 for three leagues, including Tuesday men's league (competitive), Wednesday men's league (recreational) and Thursday open coed league.

All registration is based on first-come, first-serve basis.

The cost is $471 through July 14 and $525 after that date. The fee is due at time of registration.

Team rosters are limited to 20 players (the minimum age is 18) and each team will play eight regular season games. The season is scheduled to start on July 31. A managers meeting will be held prior to the season.

Adult soccer league registration to begin

Registration will begin the first week of July for the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department adult open soccer league.

The deadline to register is Aug. 25 and all registration is based on first-come, first-serve basis.

Team rosters are limited to 20 players (the minimum age is 18) and each team will play eight regular season games.

The cost is $550 through Aug. 15 and $600 after that date.

Games will be on Sundays at Carson Valley Middle School. The season will start on Aug. 27.

Douglas High girls tennis conditioning set for July

Douglas girls tennis coach Dan Hannah has announced a preseason conditioning schedule that will start with voluntary sessions on July 12 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the high school courts. Participants will meet twice a week on July 12-13 and July 19-20, then go to three times on July 24, 26-27 and July 31, Aug. 2-3.

Mandatory practice begins on Aug. 11.

Call Hannah at 265-1711 or email dnadan56@charter.net for information.

Douglas boys soccer summer schedule

Douglas High boys soccer coach Chase Zumpft has announced dates for the program's voluntary summer workout schedule.

Between June 28 and Aug. 4, fitness sessions will be held Monday and Thursdays from 7-8:30 a.m. on the high school track, while sessions for goalkeepers will be held Wednesday and Fridays from 6-8 p.m. on the soccer field.

Participants need to bring running shoes as well as cleats. They also need to complete preseason workout forms, which are available at the school's Tiger Cage, and also have completed their physicals.

Contact Zumpft at Czumpft86@Gmail.com for information.