Late rally not enough for JV Tigers | RecordCourier.com

The Douglas High JV baseball team scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning and had the potential game tying and winning runs on base Friday afternoon before Reno logged the final out to pull out a 3-2 win in Minden.

Austin Grant, Jon Antti, Zak Korzenkiewski had successive singles and Justin Stevens added a double to spark Douglas (7-9 season record) in the seventh inning. Camden Brown drove one run home on a groundout.

Antti hit 2-for-3, including a fourth-inning double.

Douglas sophomore Elijah Hinojsa allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits with six strikeouts over 6.1 innings against a Reno team that improved its season record to 12-1.