Hotshots to hold car wash fundraiser today | RecordCourier.com

The Nevada Hotshots 12U traveling fast-pitch softball team is holding a car wash today to help raise funds for its upcoming trip to the ASA Western National Championships.

The car wash will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Stratton Center on Highway 395 in Gardnerville.

Proceeds will help the team cover costs of its trip to the 12U Western Nationals on July 31-Aug. 6 in Portland, Ore.

Carson Valley Fastpitch to hold elections on Aug. 7

Carson Valley Fastpitch will hold elections for board positions on Aug. 7 at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.

The Monday meeting starts at 6 p.m.

Anyone interested in filling a board position must submit a letter of intent no later than July 31. Applications may be emailed to pattisnyder88@aol.com or by mail to Carson Valley Fastpitch, P.O. Box 2142, Minden, 89423. Applicants will be contacted to set an interview at the organization's Aug. 7 meeting. Attendance at this meeting is mandatory.

Call Melissa Strazi at 291-3763 or Patti Snyder at 265-6447 for information.

Shabi wins men's golf event

Jim Shabi took first-place in Flight A Wednesday during Empire Ranch Senior Men's Golf Club tournament play in Carson City.

Shabi carded a net 60 to win the individual stroke play flight at Empire Ranch Golf Course, two shots ahead of Tom Welton and Geoff Swann at 62. Welton was awarded second-place on a tie-breaker. Nick Paul and Bill Gibson shot 65 and 66 respectively to round out the top five.

Flight B was won by Jay Stuart with a 61, while Joe Gibson and Robey Willis both shot 62 to place second and third respectively. Ken Cuneo shot 63 to place fourth and Mala Chizek shot 64 to place fifth.

Don Wilson shot 60 to win Flight C, one stroke ahead of Greg Bentley in second-place. Bob White shot 63 to take third-place on a tie-breaker, while Bill Bowers and Steve Isaacson also shot 63 to take fourth and fifth respectively.

Ties were broken by comparing scores on selected holes.

Closest-to-the-pin winners were Shabi on Blue No. 5 and White No. 8, Mike Logue on Blue No. 8 and Welton on White No. 4.

MEFIYI summer sports camps to continue

Me-For-Incredible-Youth has set a series of summer sports bashes for students in first through fifth grades through Aug. 10.

MEFIYI will provide instruction for boys and girls in soccer, football, tennis, basketball, volleyball and track. The lead instructors are JoJo Townsell and Suzi Townsell.

The camps will focus on fundamentals and also include health and nutrition information.

Camp schedule includes football on Tuesday and Thursday this week; tennis on July 18, 20; basketball on July 25, 27; volleyball on Aug. 1, 3; and track on Aug. 8, 10. Outside sports take place at Lampe Park and indoor sports at the community center.

Cost is $20 per camp. Participants are asked to bring proper shoes, water bottle and snacks.

Register at the Douglas County Parks & Recreation Department. Call 782-5500, ext. 1, or email mefiyirewards@gmail.com for information.

All 4 Charity Golf Tournament on July 22

The "All 4 Charity" Golf Tournament is scheduled for July 22 at the Carson Valley Golf Course.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Me-For-Incredible-Youth (MEFIYI) youth sport, mentorship and life-career skills programs for local student-athletes and Welcome All Veterans Everywhere (WAVE).

Reservations are $100 per person, which includes continental breakfast, barbecue lunch and a chance to win prizes.

Contact the Carson Valley Golf Course at 265-3181 or email mefiyirewards@gmail.com for information. Visithttps://squareup.com/store/mefiyi-foundation-inc?t=merchant-fb to register online.

Youth flag football sign-ups continue

Registration for the NFL Youth Flag Football league season, coordinated by the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department, will continue through July.

Coed divisions are offered for first-second grade, third-fourth grade, fifth-sixth grade and seventh-eighth grade. Teams are selected through a draft.

The cost is $80 through Monday and $90 after that.

The season will kick off on Aug. 26 and extend through Oct. 21. Coaches still are needed for the coming season. Applications and background checks are required for all coaches.

Visit http://www.dcprsports.com or call 782-5500 for information on parks and recreation programs.

Adult softball league registration under way

Sign-ups are now being taken for the parks and recreation department adult slow-pitch softball season.

The deadline to register is July 24 for three leagues, including Tuesday men's league (competitive), Wednesday men's league (recreational) and Thursday open coed league.

The cost is $471 through July 14 and $525 after that date.

The season is scheduled to start on July 31.

Adult soccer league registration to begin

Registration is under way for the parks and recreation department adult open soccer league.

The deadline is Aug. 25. The cost is $550 through Aug. 15 and $600 after that date.

Team rosters are limited to 20 players (the minimum age is 18) and each team will play eight regular season games.

Games will be on Sundays at Carson Valley Middle School starting on Aug. 27.

Douglas High girls tennis conditioning set for July

Douglas girls tennis coach Dan Hannah has announced a preseason conditioning schedule that will start with voluntary sessions on July 12 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the high school courts. Participants will meet twice a week on July 12-13 and July 19-20, then go to three times on July 24, 26-27 and July 31, Aug. 2-3.

Mandatory practice begins on Aug. 11.

Call Hannah at 265-1711 or email dnadan56@charter.net for information.