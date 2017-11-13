High Sierra Lacrosse to host coaches clinic Saturday

U.S. Lacrosse will host a Level 1 instructional coaching clinic on Saturday at Bishop Manogue High School in Reno.

The Saturday clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. Aided by grant funding from the High Sierra Lacrosse Foundation, there is no charge to attend the clinic, other than registration as a U.S. Lacrosse member.

Douglas fielded its first girls high school/middle school team this past spring and a boys club is organizing for its first season. Referees are also needed.

Visit http://highsierralax.org/Page.asp?n=138442&org=HIGHSIERRALAX for more information about the instructional clinic or High Sierra Lacrosse.

Pau-Wa-Lu hosts volleyball open gym

Seven dates remain for open gym for volleyball at Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School through Dec. 6, according to coaches Dan Hannah and Rick Jenkins.

Recommended Stories For You

Thursday open gym sessions will be held in the Pau-Wa-Lu gym from 3-4:30 p.m. through the rest of November. The gym will also be open on Monday, Nov. 27, from 2:30-4 p.m.

Tryouts for the school's sixth-seventh grade team (coached by Hannah) and eighth grade team (coached by Jenkins) will be held on Dec. 4-6. Tryouts at Carson Valley Middle School — Kevin Huff coaches the sixth-seventh grade team and Suzi Townsell coaches the eighth grade team — will also be held on Dec. 4-6.

Youth volleyball club organizing

Carson Valley has a new USA Volleyball club volleyball program.

Local coaches Rick Jenkins and Dan Hannah have organized the Jobs Peak Volleyball Club, a program to "encourage local girls to play club volleyball."

The new club is accepting a limited number of girls, 12-15 years old for its teams.

The program is starting with two age group teams — 15U and 13U — to play in the Sacramento Northern California Volleyball Association (NCVA) leagues and the Far Western Regional Qualifier tournament in Reno.

The cost for players is $1,250 for the season. Practices will be held in the Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School gymnasium starting in December.

Interested players should contact Dan Hannah by sending an email to dnadan56@charter.net or calling 265-1711.

Raiders Boosters Club fundraiser Nov. 19

The Carson City Raiders Booster Club will hold its annual Christmas Commitment fundraiser on Nov. 19 from 12:45 to 4:30 p.m. at the 11th Frame Lounge, inside Carson Lanes, 4600 Snyder Ave. in Carson City.

The fundraiser allows the club to "adopt" homebound senior citizens at Christmas. The club works with the Carson City Senior Citizens Center in arranging the list of seniors, who are then given the gifts personally by the club.

The fundraiser will be held at the same time as the Raiders vs. Patriots game, televised live from Mexico City.

The fundraiser includes raffles, live and silent auctions.

For information, call club secretary Leni Manning, at 775-232-9700.