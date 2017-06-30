Freedom 5K to be held Tuesday | RecordCourier.com

Runners and walkers will have an opportunity to show patriotism and some color on Tuesday at the fifth annual Gardnerville Freedom 5K Fun Run/Walk.

Main Street Gardnerville and the Town of Gardnerville are combining to host the run/walk, which starts at 8 a.m. from Heritage Park. Registration will be taken from 7-7:45 a.m.

Participants are encouraged to dress in patriotic costumes to celebrate the Fourth of July and a chance to earn a "Best Dressed" prize. The cost is $20 on Tuesday. Veterans and active military personnel may participate for $10 and a 20 percent discount is available for groups of four or more.

The Yankee Doodle Dash obstacle course is being offered for kids 12-and-under, starting at 8 a.m. No pre-registration is necessary and participation is free.

The event is sponsored in part by Western Nevada Supply and The Record-Courier. Visit Mainstreetgardnerville.org to register online or for information.

Ponderosa Ridge Run Saturday

Runners and hikers will face an added challenge Saturday during the 43rd annual Ponderosa Ridge Run from Spooner Summit to Kingsbury.

In addition to the altitude, a heavy winter has left snow patches, with some running water and mud on the 9.5-mile trail.

The race starts at 10 a.m. from the Spooner Summit Maintenance Station on Highway 50. The fire access trail finishes at the end of Andria Drive off Kingsbury Grade.

The course starts at an elevation of 7,300 feet and climbs almost 2,000 feet in the first 4½ miles to its summit near Genoa Peak.

Rick Gentry set the course record of 1 hour, 1 minute and 23 seconds in 1986. Patrick Voss, a cross country standout at Douglas High School, won last year's race at age 14. Andrea King of Zephyr Cove is the defending women's champion.

A $2 donation is asked from participants. Registration is only taken on race day.

Survivor ribbons and refreshments are available at the finish. The course features steep hills and no aid stations.

Schreiber Carson Valley golf winner

Jeff Schreiber shot a net 68 to win Flight A Sunday during the Carson Valley Men's Golf Club Tip, Tough and Tuck tournament.

Schreiber took first-place by three shots over Jim Howard, who was second with a 71 and Marc Prause was third with a 72 at the Carson Valley Golf Course.

Chris Willing shot a net 63 to win Flight B, two shots ahead of Neil Notley at 65. Bill Allen was third with a 70.

Matt Budjako won Flight C with a 64, three shots ahead of Jim Tavernier and four shots ahead of Jack Zippwald.

Fly fishing class on July 14

The Carson Fly Fishing Club will conduct an Introductory Fly-Fishing Academy on July 14-15 at the Ormsby Room, Carson City Sheriff's Office, at 911 E. Musser St.

The class starts at 7 a.m. on July 14 and the all-day class starts at 9 a.m. on July 15.

The course will cover equipment, casting, entomology, flies, and knots and leaders. The casting portion will be late afternoon at Baily Pond on July 15. The purpose of the class is to learn the basic techniques of fly fishing. This is the 17th year that the Carson Fly Fishing Club has presented this class free to the public.

Contact Stan Zuber at 775-671-2151 for information or to register.

Tigers soccer camp set for July 26-28

The Douglas Tigers Youth Soccer Camp for youth 8 years of age through high school will be held on July 26-28.

Two sessions will be held each day at Douglas High School, 8-12 year olds on the soccer field from 9 a.m.-noon, then 13-through-high school from 6-9 p.m. in the football stadium.

A fee of $65 will be charged for the younger age group ($75 after July 15), which includes a T-shirt and ball. The cost for the older age group is $35 ($45 after July 15).

Contact Rick Smith at 805-233-2667 for information.

MEFIYI summer sports camps to continue

Me-For-Incredible-Youth has set a series of summer sports bashes for students in first through fifth grades. The camps run from Tuesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 10.

MEFIYI will provide instruction for boys and girls in soccer, football, tennis, basketball, volleyball and track. The lead instructors are JoJo Townsell and Suzi Townsell.

The camps will focus on fundamentals associated with each sport and also will include health and nutrition information.

Camp schedule is: football on July 11, 13; tennis on July 18, 20; basketball on July 25, 27; volleyball on Aug. 1, 3; and track on Aug. 8 and 10. Outside sports take place at Lampe Park and indoor sports take place at the community center.

Cost is $20 per camp $100 for all six camps. Participants are asked to bring proper shoes, water bottle and snacks.

Register at the Douglas County Parks & Recreation Department.

Call 782-5500, ext. 1, or email mefiyirewards@gmail.com for information.

Douglas High girls tennis conditioning set for July

Douglas girls tennis coach Dan Hannah has announced a preseason conditioning schedule that will start with voluntary sessions on July 12 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the high school courts. Participants will meet twice a week on July 12-13 and July 19-20, then go to three times on July 24, 26-27 and July 31, Aug. 2-3.

Mandatory practice begins on Aug. 11.

Call Hannah at 265-1711 or email dnadan56@charter.net for information.

Youth flag football sign-ups continue

Registration for the NFL Youth Flag Football league season, coordinated by the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department, will continue into July.

Coed divisions are offered for first-second grade, third-fourth grade, fifth-sixth grade and seventh-eighth grade. Teams are selected through a draft.

The cost is $80 through July 10 and $90 after that.

The season is scheduled to kick off on Aug. 26 and extend through Oct. 21.

Coaches are still needed for the coming season. Applications and background checks are required for all coaches.

Visit http://www.dcprsports.com or call 782-5500 for information on parks and recreation programs.

Adult softball league registration under way

Sign-ups are now being taken for the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department adult slow-pitch softball season.

The deadline to register is July 24 for three leagues, including Tuesday men's league (competitive), Wednesday men's league (recreational) and Thursday open coed league.

All registration is based on first-come, first-serve basis.

The cost is $471 through July 14 and $525 after that date. The fee is due at time of registration.

Team rosters are limited to 20 players (the minimum age is 18) and each team will play eight regular season games. The season is scheduled to start on July 31. A managers meeting will be held prior to the season.

Adult soccer league registration to begin

Registration will begin the first week of July for the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department adult open soccer league.

The deadline to register is Aug. 25 and all registration is based on first-come, first-serve basis.

Team rosters are limited to 20 players (the minimum age is 18) and each team will play eight regular season games.

The cost is $550 through Aug. 15 and $600 after that date.

Games will be on Sundays at Carson Valley Middle School. The season will start on Aug. 27.

Douglas boys soccer summer schedule

Douglas High boys soccer coach Chase Zumpft has announced dates for the program's voluntary summer workout schedule.

Fitness sessions will be held Monday and Thursdays from 7-8:30 a.m. on the high school track through Aug. 4, while sessions for goalkeepers will be held Wednesday and Fridays from 6-8 p.m. on the soccer field.

Participants need to bring running shoes as well as cleats. They also need to complete preseason workout forms, which are available at the school's Tiger Cage, and also have completed their physicals.

Contact Zumpft at Czumpft86@Gmail.com for information.