Foursome wins senior club men’s golf event | RecordCourier.com

Geoff Swann, Dennis Justin, Robey Willis and Steve McMorris combined to win Flight A last Wednesday during Empire Ranch Senior Men's Golf Club four-man team, two-best ball tournament play with a score of 112 at The Ranch Course at Genoa Lakes.

John Masiello, Nick Paul, Jim Green and John Lewis took second-place in the flight at 120. Gene Gaston, Henry Teague, Tom Sawyer and Marshall McCurdy took third-place on a tie-breaker over Tony Barbaria, Terry Thomas, David Knighton and Bob Warzynski, as both teams shot 121.

Flight B was won by John Sullivan, George Allison, Myron Carpenter and their blind bogey partner with a score of 116. Kurt Cleek, Peter Youngdahl, Melvin Ness and blind bogey finished third at 118. Ralph Bothe, Bob White, Joe Stuart and Bill Langs were fourth at 120, while Charles Bell, Paul Weller, John Pearson and blind bogey were fifth at 121.

In Flight C (players who don't have current Northern Nevada Golf Association handicaps), John Brisbois, Ed Shepard, Nick James and blind bogey combined to shoot 167.

Closest-to-the-pin winners were Terry Thomas on the fourth hole, Paul Weller on No. 8, Al Giannotti on No. 14 and Mike Vadnais on No. 16.

Kids' Fishing Derby registration Saturday

Registration to the 28th annual Kids' Fishing Derby will continue on Saturday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Walgreen's in Gardnerville.

The derby, for children 3-12 years of age, is June 3-4 at Lampe Park.

Registration is also available at Accolades Trophies during regular business hours.

Both locations also register derby volunteers and will sell raffle tickets to help pay for fish, prizes, tackle and bait for the kids. The grand prizes for the raffle this year are a Mad Dog scooter, a kids quad and a $300 gift card from Sportsman's Warehouse.

Registration forms for mail in will also be available at the Douglas County Parks and Recreation desk in the community center.

Email KFDvolunteers@aol.com to obtain a registration form.

Adult softball

sign-ups continue

Registration will continue through today for the Douglas County Parks and Recreation adult spring slow-pitch softball season.

Three leagues are planned: Men's Tuesday, Men's Thursday and Thursday Coed. Players 18 and over are eligible to play. The season is set to start the week of April 24.

Visit http://www.dcprsports.com or call 782-5500, ext. 1 for information.

Zephyr Cove Tennis Club to host lessons

Zephyr Cove Tennis Club will offer tennis lessons at the end of the school year and in the summer for girls and boys ages 4-12.

A free clinic will be offered on June 3 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. This will be a refresher for those who have played before and an introduction to the sport for newcomers.

The six-day sessions for 4- to 7-year-olds are $35 each and 8- to 12-year-olds are $75. Go online: http://www.zctennis.com/schedule/kids-clinics to sign up for and pay for lessons.

Space is limited and preregistration is required by calling Kahle Community Center at 586-7271 or Douglas County Community Services at 782-9828.

Douglas alumni golf tournament on June 16

The Douglas High School football program will host its sixth annual alumni golf tournament June 16 at the Carson Valley Golf Course.

The Friday tournament starts at 9 a.m. with a post-tournament luncheon to follow at the Carson Valley Country Club.

The cost is $100 per person for those who register before May 1 ($125 afterward) or $400 for a foursome.

Hole sponsorships are also available for $100.

Contact Douglas High football coach Ernie Monfiletto at emonfile@dcsd.k12.nv.us for information.

Booster golf tournament May 6-7 at Edgewood

Registration for the annual Booster Club Golf Tournament at Edgewood is open.

The tourney takes place May 6-7.

The event benefits Whittell and South Tahoe high schools.

Contact Kevin Kjer at 775-588-6354 or email KJKjer@aol.com for more information about the tournament.