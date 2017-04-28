Fore the Kids golf tourney on May 13 | RecordCourier.com

The annual Fore The Kids charity golf tournament is May 13 at The Ranch Course at Genoa Lakes.

Proceeds benefit programs that 900-plus youth and their families need and access each year. The program has funded more than $100,000 in annual passes for kids at the Douglas County Community Center and Kahle Community Center.

Money also supports the Douglas County Sheriff Explorer's youth programs and the Carson Valley Medical Center.

Core Construction is the event's presenting sponsor, and Starbucks, Western Nevada Supply, Pro Group Management, Michael Hohl Automotive and Continuum Packing Solutions are title sponsors.

The cost to play in the four-man scramble is $125 which includes breakfast, lunch, golf and cart. For information, email ReneaLouie@gmail.com or call 790-1544.

Pack football scrimmage Saturday at Mackay

University of Nevada football fans will have their first chance to watch the new era of coach Jay Norvel Saturday when the annual Silver and Blue Spring Scrimmage is held at Mackay Stadium in Reno.

The scrimmage will begin at 1 p.m. and admission is free to all fans.

The Blue team will consist of the Wolf Pack's first-stringers, offense and defense, coming out of spring practice. The Silver team will be comprised of the rest of Nevada's roster.

After the scrimmage, children in grades 1-6 are invited to join coaches and players on the field to run through drills, get autographs and meet with the players.

Tuesday women's golf clinic at Carson Valley

Women playing in the Carson Valley Golf Club women's group can take part in a short 45-minute clinic prior to teeing off on Tuesdays. The 20-minute clinic starts at 8:45 a.m., and costs $5.

Call 265-3181 for more information.

Kids' Fishing Derby registration Saturday

Registration to the 28th annual Kids' Fishing Derby will continue on Saturday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Walgreen's in Gardnerville.

The derby, for children 3-12 years of age, is June 3-4 at Lampe Park.

Registration is also available at Accolades Trophies during regular business hours. Both locations also register derby volunteers and will sell raffle tickets to help pay for fish, prizes, tackle and bait for the kids.

The grand prizes for the raffle this year are a Mad Dog scooter, a kids quad and a $300 gift card from Sportsman's Warehouse.

Email KFDvolunteers@aol.com to obtain a registration form.

Zephyr Cove tennis lessons set for June 3

Zephyr Cove Tennis Club will offer tennis lessons this summer for girls and boys ages 4-12.

A free clinic will be offered on June 3 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. This will be a refresher for those who have played before and an introduction to the sport for newcomers.

The sessions for 4-7-year-olds are $35 each and 8- to 12-year-olds are $75.

Go online: http://www.zctennis.com/schedule/kids-clinics to register and pay for lessons.

Preregistration is required. Call the Kahle Community Center at 586-7271 or Douglas County Community Services at 782-9828.

Douglas alumni golf tournament on June 16

The Douglas High School football program will host its sixth annual alumni golf tournament June 16 at the Carson Valley Golf Course.

The Friday tournament starts at 9 a.m. with a post-tournament luncheon to follow at the Carson Valley Country Club.

The cost is $100 per person for those who register before May 1 ($125 afterward) or $400 for a foursome. Hole sponsorships are available for $100.

Contact Douglas football coach Ernie Monfiletto at emonfile@dcsd.k12.nv.us for information.