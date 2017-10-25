Foley leads Pack volleyball to win over Air Force

Putting an end to its four-game skid, the University of Nevada volleyball team defeated Air Force Saturday afternoon in Reno.

Nevada (6-16 overall, 4-6 Mountain West) won the conference match (10-14, 3-7) by scores of 25-15, 26-24, 23-25, 25-19.

Senior Madison Foley, a Dayton High graduate, turned in an all-around performance with 18 kills, seven digs and four blocks. She was joined in double figures by sophomore Ayla Fresenius who had 11 kills.

Nevada hit .300 on the afternoon, a season high in efficiency for the team.

Nevada will get another game in the Virginia Street Gym on Thursday when it hosts San Diego State at 6:30 p.m.

Team wins Empire Ranch Senior Men's Club event

Rich Torok, Dave Serviss, Mel Ness and Fred Coons combined to win Flight A last Wednesday during Empire Ranch Senior Men's Golf Club tournament play in Reno.

The winners carded a net score of 120 during the four-man teams, two-best-ball format at Washoe Golf Course. Gary Dalen, David Knighton, Jim Shabi and John Tierney took second-place with their score of 127. Bill Gibson, Fred Olesek, Tom Wickham and Lee Ghiglieri also shot 127 for third-place.

In Flight B, the foursome of Fred Perdomo, Norm Scoggin, John Sullivan and Myron Carpenter shot 113 to capture first-place. Rich Bremenour, Adam Huber, Dahl Rask and a blind bogey partner shot 118 for second-place. Mikael Logue, Dave Ziegler, Ray McPartlin and Joe O'Brien shot 123 for third-place.

Closest-to-the-pin winners were Fred Olesek on the third hole, John Pearson on No. 11 and Brick Ludington on No. 16.

Elks Hoop Shoot to be held on Nov. 8

The Tahoe/Douglas Elks will host its annual Hoop Shoot Contest on Nov. 8 in the Douglas County Community & Senior Center gym.

Children ages 8-13 as of April 1, 2018, are eligible to participate. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the start of the first age groups set to get under way at 6. Age groups include girls 8-9, 10-11, 12-13 divisions, and boys 8-9, 10-11, 12-13.

Winners in each division will be eligible to move on and participate at the district contest on Jan. 20, in Reno. District champions will then qualify to move on to compete at the state contest in Hawthorne on Feb. 17.

Call Gary Wendt at 265-6136 for information.