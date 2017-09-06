Elks Soccer Shoot on Saturday

The Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department will host the Tahoe Douglas Elks Lodge No. 2670 Soccer Shoot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Lampe Park.

There is no cost to participate. Registration will take place the day of the event.

The event is an accuracy and distance skills competition open to all youth. Medals will be awarded for first, second and third place.

Call 782-9829 for information.

Alta Alpina's Sawyer Villanueva earns cycling race victory

Sawyer Villanueva of the Alta Alpina Composite team rode to first-place in the middle school girls race on Aug. 27 during the Nevada Interscholastic Cycling League's season-opening North Tahoe Challenge in Tahoe City.

Villanueva was followed by Truckee's Hayden McJunkin and Incline's Lainey Lowden during competition held at North Tahoe High School.

Empire Ranch senior men's golf club hosts 'Shamble'

Moe Dias, Jack Medeiros, Don Swanson and Gary Mick combined to take first-place in Flight during Empire Ranch Senior Men's Golf Club tournament play last Wednesday in Carson City.

The winning team carded a net score of 101 during the four-man teams "Shamble" (two best balls) event at Empire Ranch Golf Course. Nils Sharpe, Tom Welton, Dave Ziegler and a blind bogey partner finished one shot behind in second-place. Mike Logue, Joe O'Brien, Ray McPartlin and a blind bogey took third place at 104.

Flight B was won by Paul Lockwood, Tom Harlow, Joe Gibson and Ray Huntley at 98. Skip Yokota, Donnie Curd, Don Wilson and Al Giannotti took second-place at 103. John Sullivan, Myron Carpenter, Norm Scoggin and a blind bogey partner finished third at 105.

Closest-to-the-pin winners were Welton on Blue No. 5, Joe Gibson on Blue No. 8, Dave Ziegler on Red No. 3 and Gary Dalen on No. 8.

WAVE Fishing Derby on Sept. 30 at Topaz Lake

Welcome All Veterans Everywhere (WAVE) will host its Fishing Derby on Sept. 30 at Topaz Lake.

The event will be held from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. as a fundraiser for WAVE's program to assist veterans.

The entry fee is $50. Prizes for tagged fish include $2,500 for a gold tag, $1,000 for silver and $500 for bronze. Fifty other prizes worth at least $50 will also be available.

Prizes will only be awarded for catches on the day of the event and will be limited to one prize per entry. A fishing license will be required to participate.

China Spring to host golf tournament on Oct. 2

China Spring Youth Camp will host its Valley Sandbagger Golf Tournament on Oct. 2, at the Genoa Lakes Golf Club.

An 11 a.m. shotgun start on the Lakes Course is scheduled for the four-person scramble format tournament.

Among the highlights is a $10,000 hole-in-one prize, courtesy of the Carson Valley Inn. The closest-to-the-pin prize is two days of golf for two players at Genoa Lakes Golf Club.

The $100 cost includes fees, cart, range balls and a barbecue lunch. Complementary tee prizes will be given away and mulligans will be available. The event benefits China Spring and programming not supported by its general budget.

Contact Tiffany Dubois at tdubois@douglas.nv.gov or 265-5350, ext. 121, for information.

Carson pancreatic cancer fundraiser on Sept. 16

Three sports — golf, running and power lifting — will be featured on Sept. 16 when the Carson City Kiwanis Club presents its fourth annual Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Golf Tournament at Silver Oak Golf Course.

The golf tournament is a four-person scramble starts at 9 a.m. A 5K fun run starts at 8 a.m. and the Carson City Bench Press Championships at 7 a.m.

The golf tournament fee is $90 per player, which includes range balls as well as lunch and prizes. Guests can purchase lunch tickets for $10.

The 5K costs $30 and $10 for the 12-and-under half-mile fun run.

The bench press fee is $10 for three lifts.

Proceeds benefit the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and the Carson City Kiwanis scholarship fund.

Contact Robey Willis at robeybarb@sbcglobal.net for information.

College Showcase coming on Oct. 14-15

The College Exposure Showcase is coming to Carson City on Oct. 14-15 at the MAC Center.

Seven college coaches — two from William Jessup and one each from Folsom Lake College (community college), Columbia College, South Puget Sound Community College, Ray Navarro, Yakima Valley Community College and Osa Esene from Blue Mountain CC — will be in attendance during the two days. William Jessup is an NAIA school located in Rocklin, Calif.

The cost is $195 before Oct. 1 and $245 after.

Drills and fundamentals plus games are on the schedule for both days.

Contact Brant Minor at CoachMinor3@gmail.com or go to MaxHoops.com for information.

Kokanee Trail Runs set for October

Tahoe Mountain Milers Running Club's Kokanee Trail Runs are set for Sunday, Oct. 8, at the sno-park off Highway 89 north of U.S. 50 past Camp Richardson.

Race day registration for the ½ marathon, 5k, 10k and Tadpole Trot starts at 6 a.m. Registration is also available the day before at Oktoberfest at Camp Richardson.

The long-distance run will start at 7 a.m., the Tadpole Trot at 8 a.m. and the 5 and 10K races at 8:30. Walkers are welcome.

The cost is $60 for the half marathon, $50 for the 5K and 10K and $20 for the Tadpole Trot.

The runs offer three-deep awards and prizes for each gender age division. The shores of Fallen Leaf Lake provide the scenery. The long run goes to the top of Tahoe Mountain that provides views of Lake Tahoe. The children in the short race receive a finisher bag containing their award and refreshments.

For safety, no headphones, dogs, strollers or baby joggers are allowed.

For more information, go to http://www.tahoemtnmilers.org or email race director Ken Kasterko at Ken.kasterko@gmail.com.

There is also the Fall Fish Festival that coincides with the footraces on Oct. 7-8, at the U.S. Forest Service Taylor Creek Visitor Center, located three miles north of South Lake Tahoe on Highway 89.

The festival will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, focusing on the various fish species that live in Lake Tahoe.

In addition to the Kokanee, these species include the federally protected Lahontan cutthroat trout and little-known smaller fish such as speckled dace.

The festival is free.