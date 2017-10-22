Elks Lodge Soccer Shoot winners receive awards

Winners of the Tahoe Douglas Elks Lodge #2670 Soccer Shoot were presented awards during a ceremony held on Oct. 10 at Lampe Park.

More than 100 young soccer players from Douglas County and surrounding counties participated in the event, which was held on Sept. 9, hosted by Douglas County Parks and Recreation at Lampe Park. The top three finishers in each of the boys and girls ages groups were invited to return for the awards ceremony.

The list of winners included Charlee Park, Gracen Gasporra, Bryce Townsend, Makayla Golla, Rylan Hendrix, Annie Brown, Tori Anderson, Walker Tholen; back row: Sam Gaskell, Luke Briggs, Treyton Ryan, Emily Cleveland, Brenna Baugh, Landon Schober, Bear Brown, Natalya Murphy, Noah Smit, Torsten Taflin and Rich Jones. Among those not pictured are Trey Snooks, Edward Feist, Dawson Dicky, Ellie Merrithew, Claire Kuhlman, Addy Doerr, Akira Kondo and Kylee Lash.

Elks to host annual Hoop Shoot Contest

The Tahoe/Douglas Elks will host its annual Hoop Shoot Contest on Nov. 8 in the Douglas County Community & Senior Center gym.

Children ages 8-13 as of April 1, 2018, are eligible to participate. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the start of the first age groups set to get under way at 6. Age groups include girls 8-9, 10-11, 12-13 divisions, and boys 8-9, 10-11, 12-13.

Winners in each division will be eligible to move on and participate at the district contest on Jan. 20, in Reno. District champions will then qualify to move on to compete at the state contest in Hawthorne on Feb. 17.

Call Gary Wendt at 265-6136 for information.

Gritiron Luncheon Monday at Carson Valley Inn

The University of Nevada football Gritiron Luncheon series will come to Minden on Monday.

Coach Jay Norvell is scheduled to speak at the Carson Valley Inn. Doors open at 11:45 a.m. and the program begins at 12:15 p.m. The cost is $20.

Today, the Wolf Pack men's basketball team will play an exhibition game at Lawlor Events Center against Grand Canyon University.

Net proceeds from the game will be donated to North Bay Fire Relief, a victims funds assisting those affected by recent wildfire tragedies in Northern California.

Admission for the game is $5 for all fans and seating will be general admission at Lawlor.

Doors will open two hours prior to the game and parking is free on campus. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.

MEFIYI clinics slated to begin on Tuesday

Students will have an opportunity to participate in volleyball, basketball and track clinics when Me-For-Incredible-Youth, Inc. (MEFIYI) offers its Fall Break Sports Bash Tuesday through Thursday.

Skill and game instruction, speed and agility training will be offered to students at Douglas High School.

Volleyball sessions for second-through-fifth graders and sixth-through-eighth graders are set for 8-10 a.m. in the school gyms. Basketball sessions from first-through-eighth graders will be 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Track sessions are 1-3 p.m. at the Big George Athletic Complex for first-through-eighth graders.

Coaches include JoJo and Suzi Townsell, Marie Foster and Nathan Tolbert.

Registration is $75 for one camp, $130 for two camps and $160 for three camps.

Call 775-781-5954 or send an email to mefiyirewards@gmail.com for more information.