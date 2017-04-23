Ducks Unlimited Youth Day sign-ups set for today | RecordCourier.com

Sign-ups will be held today for Carson Valley Ducks Unlimited's fourth annual Youth Day.

Sign-ups will be taken from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Walmart in Gardnerville.

The Youth Day, which will be held May 20 at P&K Ranch in Minden, is free of charge for children up to the age of 15. The event will be held 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. with a barbecue at noon.

This event is an opportunity for youth to participate in learning about wetland conservation, duck identification, fly fishing, as well as rifle, shotgun and archery shooting, and more.

Call Tim Miller at 781-7571 or send an email to timsppic@hotmail.com for information.

Zephyr Cove tennis lessons set for June 3

Zephyr Cove Tennis Club will offer tennis lessons this summer for girls and boys ages 4-12.

A free clinic will be offered on June 3 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. This will be a refresher for those who have played before and an introduction to the sport for newcomers.

The six-day sessions for 4-7-year-olds are $35 each and 8- to 12-year-olds are $75. Go online: http://www.zctennis.com/schedule/kids-clinics to register and pay for lessons.

Preregistration is required by calling Kahle Community Center at 586-7271 or Douglas County Community Services at 782-9828.

Pop Warner to hold sign-ups Wednesday

Douglas Pop Warner football and cheerleading registration for the 2017 season will be held Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center in Gardnerville.

Athletes must be accompanied by or guardian to register. A certified birth certificate is required and the fee is $180 for football players and $140 for cheerleaders. The current weight for football players and their age on July 31 determines which division they will play in this season.

Send an email to dpwtigers@hotmail.com for information.

The organization's final registration date will be May 10 from 5-7 p.m. at the community & senior center.

Douglas alumni golf tournament on June 16

The Douglas High School football program will host its sixth annual alumni golf tournament June 16 at the Carson Valley Golf Course.

The Friday tournament starts at 9 a.m. with a post-tournament luncheon to follow at the Carson Valley Country Club.

The cost is $100 per person for those who register before May 1 ($125 afterward) or $400 for a foursome. Hole sponsorships are available for $100.

Contact Douglas football coach Ernie Monfiletto at emonfile@dcsd.k12.nv.us for information.