Douglas Pop Warner football sign-ups today | RecordCourier.com

Douglas Pop Warner football and cheerleading registration for the 2017 season will be held today from 5-7 p.m. at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center in Gardnerville.

Athletes must be accompanied by or guardian to register. A certified birth certificate is required and the fee is $180 for football players and $140 for cheerleaders. The current weight for football players and their age on July 31 determines which division they will play in this season.

Send an email to dpwtigers@hotmail.com for information.

The organization's final registration date will be May 10 from 5-7 p.m. at the community & senior center.

Douglas girls lacrosse club hosting Damonte today

Douglas is hosting Damonte Ranch today in a High Sierra Lacrosse League girls contest at Gardnerville Elementary School.

The game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Douglas defeated Damonte Ranch 7-6 when the two teams met on March 16 in Reno.

Douglas has eight games left in its inaugural regular season, including a matchup at home against Bishop Manogue Saturday at 10 a.m. on the Gardnerville Elementary School field.

Douglas concludes its regular season May 13 at home with a Senior Day game against McQueen.

Empire Ranch senior club celebrates home opener

Playing on its home course in Carson City for the first time this season, the Empire Ranch Senior Men's Golf Club held a four-man team scramble last Wednesday.

Gary Mick, Jim Shabi, John Tierney and Donnie Swanson combined to win Flight A during the tournament, which was set up to utilize 18 holes in the best condition selected from the 27 holes at Empire Ranch Golf Course.

The Flight A winners carded a net score of 44. Mel Ness, Rich Torak, Fred Coons and Augie Martinez shot 47 to take second-place. Nils Sharpe, Tom Welton, Larry Nickerson and Martin Johnson shot 49 for third-place.

Flight B was decided by a tie-breaker. Bill Gibson, Dave Serviss, Tom Wickham and a blind bogey partner were awarded first-place ahead of Nick Paul, Jim Green, John Masiello and John Lewis, as both teams shot 46. Dave Nolte, John Brisbois, Larry Nickerson and Mike Helm also carded a 46 to finish third.

Al Giannotti, Greg Bentley, Dennis Curd and Don Wilson shot 44 to capture first-place in Flight C. John Sullivan, George Allison, Norm Scoggin and Myron Carpenter shot 46 for second-place, ahead of the team of Jay Stuart, Bill Lange, Ralph Bothe and Bob White at 47 for third-place.

Closest-to-the-pin winners were Note on the fifth hole of the Blue Course, Welton on Blue No. 8 as well as Red No. 3, and Mac MacQuarrie on Red No. 8.

Kids' Fishing Derby registration Saturday

Registration to the 28th annual Kids' Fishing Derby will continue on Saturday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Walgreen's in Gardnerville.

The derby, for children 3-12 years of age, is June 3-4 at Lampe Park.

Registration is also available at Accolades Trophies during regular business hours.

Both locations also register derby volunteers and will sell raffle tickets to help pay for fish, prizes, tackle and bait for the kids.

The grand prizes for the raffle this year are a Mad Dog scooter, a kids quad and a $300 gift card from Sportsman's Warehouse.

Registration forms for mail in will also be available at the Douglas County Parks and Recreation desk in the community center.

Email KFDvolunteers@aol.com to obtain a registration form.

Zephyr Cove tennis lessons set for June 3

Zephyr Cove Tennis Club will offer tennis lessons this summer for girls and boys ages 4-12.

A free clinic will be offered on June 3 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. This will be a refresher for those who have played before and an introduction to the sport for newcomers.

The six-day sessions for 4-7-year-olds are $35 each and 8- to 12-year-olds are $75.

Go online: http://www.zctennis.com/schedule/kids-clinics to register and pay for lessons.

Preregistration is required by calling Kahle Community Center at 586-7271 or Douglas County Community Services at 782-9828.

Douglas alumni golf tournament on June 16

The Douglas High School football program will host its sixth annual alumni golf tournament June 16 at the Carson Valley Golf Course.

The Friday tournament starts at 9 a.m. with a post-tournament luncheon to follow at the Carson Valley Country Club.

The cost is $100 per person for those who register before May 1 ($125 afterward) or $400 for a foursome. Hole sponsorships are available for $100.

Contact Douglas football coach Ernie Monfiletto at emonfile@dcsd.k12.nv.us for information.