Carson Valley Baseball tourney this weekend

Carson Valley Baseball is hosting a travel team tournament this weekend at Lampe Park for 12U-16U age group teams.

Four of the CVB's five Express teams will be in action Saturday and Sunday. Games are scheduled to start at 11 a.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. on Sunday.

CVB, which organized in the spring of 2016, fields teams for tournament play in the Reno/Carson/Tahoe area and Northern California.

C.V. Medical Center golf tournament on Sept. 15

The Carson Valley Medical Center Hospital Foundation will host its eighth annual Fall Classic Golf Tournament next Friday at the Genoa Lakes Golf Club (Lakes Course).

Tee time is 9 a.m.

There will be golf prizes, contests, raffle prizes and, new this year, a golf ball drop competition sponsored by Ahern Rentals — winner takes home a cash prize. Tournament entry starts at $150. Breakfast and lunch is included.

Registration is still being accepted and all proceeds go toward supporting the Carson Valley Medical Center Hospital Foundation.

To register, visit http://www.cvmchospital.org/golf or contact Courtney Moore by e-mail at cmoore@cvmchospital.org or by phone at 782-1697. Sponsorship packages are also available.

Elks Soccer Shoot at Lampe Park Saturday

The Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department will host the Tahoe Douglas Elks Lodge No. 2670 Soccer Shoot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Lampe Park.

There is no cost to participate. Registration will take place the day of the event.

The event is an accuracy and distance skills competition open to all youth. Medals will be awarded for first, second and third place.

Call 782-9829 for information.

WAVE Fishing Derby on Sept. 30 at Topaz Lake

Welcome All Veterans Everywhere (WAVE) will host its Fishing Derby on Sept. 30 at Topaz Lake.

The event will be held from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. as a fundraiser for WAVE's program to assist veterans.

The entry fee is $50. Prizes for tagged fish include $2,500 for a gold tag, $1,000 for silver and $500 for bronze. Fifty other prizes worth at least $50 will also be available.

Prizes will only be awarded for catches on the day of the event and will be limited to one prize per entry. A fishing license will be required to participate.

China Spring to host golf tournament on Oct. 2

China Spring Youth Camp will host its Valley Sandbagger Golf Tournament on Oct. 2, at the Genoa Lakes Golf Club.

An 11 a.m. shotgun start on the Lakes Course is scheduled for the four-person scramble format tournament.

Among the highlights is a $10,000 hole-in-one prize, courtesy of the Carson Valley Inn. The closest-to-the-pin prize is two days of golf for two players at Genoa Lakes Golf Club.

The $100 cost includes fees, cart, range balls and a barbecue lunch. Complementary tee prizes will be given away and mulligans will be available.

Contact Tiffany Dubois at tdubois@douglas.nv.gov or 265-5350, ext. 121, for information.

Carson pancreatic cancer fundraiser on Sept. 16

Three sports — golf, running and power lifting — will be featured on Sept. 16 when the Carson City Kiwanis Club presents its fourth annual Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Golf Tournament at Silver Oak Golf Course.

The golf tournament is a four-person scramble that starts at 9 a.m. A 5K fun run starts at 8 a.m. and the Carson City Bench Press Championships at 7 a.m.

The golf tournament fee is $90 per player, which includes range balls as well as lunch and prizes.

The 5K costs $30 and $10 for the 12-and-under half-mile fun run.

The bench press fee is $10.

Contact Robey Willis at robeybarb@sbcglobal.net for information.

Kokanee Trail Runs set for October

Tahoe Mountain Milers Running Club's Kokanee Trail Runs are set for Oct. 8 at the sno-park off Highway 89 north of U.S. 50 past Camp Richardson.

Race day registration for the ½ marathon, 5k, 10k and Tadpole Trot starts at 6 a.m. Registration is also available the day before at Oktoberfest at Camp Richardson.

The long-distance run will start at 7 a.m., the Tadpole Trot at 8 a.m. and the 5 and 10K races at 8:30. Walkers are welcome.

The cost is $60 for the half marathon, $50 for the 5K and 10K and $20 for the Tadpole Trot.

The runs offer three-deep awards and prizes for each gender age division. The shores of Fallen Leaf Lake provide the scenery. The long run goes to the top of Tahoe Mountain that provides views of Lake Tahoe. The children in the short race receive a finisher bag containing their award and refreshments.

For safety, no headphones, dogs, strollers or baby joggers are allowed.

For information, go to http://www.tahoemtnmilers.org or email race director Ken Kasterko at Ken.kasterko@gmail.com.

College Showcase coming on Oct. 14-15

The College Exposure Showcase is coming to Carson City on Oct. 14-15 at the MAC Center.

Seven college coaches — two from William Jessup and one each from Folsom Lake College (community college), Columbia College, South Puget Sound Community College, Ray Navarro, Yakima Valley Community College and Osa Esene from Blue Mountain CC — will be in attendance during the two days. William Jessup is an NAIA school located in Rocklin, Calif.

The cost is $195 before Oct. 1 and $245 after.

Drills and fundamentals plus games are on the schedule for both days.

Contact Brant Minor at CoachMinor3@gmail.com or go to MaxHoops.com for information.