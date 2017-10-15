Boys lacrosse club looks for a start

Organization of a Douglas boys lacrosse team in 2018 will be discussed during a player/parent interest meeting on Tuesday at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.

The meeting is set for 7 p.m.

Laurie Smith is directing the effort to start a boys club team that will be open to high school students in the area. The team will play in the High Sierra Lacrosse League.

Email Smith at las.laurie.smith@gmail.com for information about the boys team.

Douglas fielded a girls club team, comprised of local high school and middle school players, for its first season this past spring. Contact Daunelle Wulstein at douglaslacrosse1@gmail.com for information on the girls team.

MEFIYI clinics set for Oct. 24-26

Students will have an opportunity to participate in volleyball, basketball and track clinics when Me-For-Incredible-Youth, Inc. (MEFIYI) offers its Fall Break Sports Bash from Oct. 24-26.

Skill and game instruction, speed and agility training as well as other activities will be conducted during the clinics at Douglas High School.

Volleyball sessions for second-through-fifth graders and sixth-through-eighth graders are set for 8-10 a.m. in the school gyms. Basketball sessions from first-through-eighth graders will be 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Track sessions will be at the Big George Athletic Complex for first-through-eighth graders 1-3 p.m.

Coaches include JoJo and Suzi Townsell, Marie Foster and Nathan Tolbert.

Registration is $75 for one camp, $130 for two camps and $160 for three camps. Students will receive participation T-shirts.

Call 775-781-5954 or send an email to mefiyirewards@gmail.com for information.

Elks to host Hoop Shoot Contest

The Tahoe/Douglas Elks will host its annual Hoop Shoot Contest on Nov. 8 in the Douglas County Community & Senior Center gym.

Children ages 8-13 as of April 1, 2018, are eligible to participate. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the start of the first age groups set to get under way at 6. Age groups include girls 8-9, 10-11, 12-13 divisions, and boys 8-9, 10-11, 12-13.

Winners in each division will be eligible to move on and participate at the district contest on Jan. 20, 2018, in Reno. District champions will then qualify to move on to compete at the state contest in Hawthorne on Feb. 17.

Call Gary Wendt at 265-6136 for information.

Carson Valley Golf Course to host Oktoberfest on Tuesday

The annual Oktoberfest golf event will be held on Tuesday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start scheduled at Carson Valley Golf Course.

The scramble event costs $40. For season pass holders the cost will be the usual fee plus $15.

Call 265-3181 for information about the event.