Bob Taylor shoots first hole in one at Genoa Lakes

There was no trick on Tuesday, just a treat for Bob Taylor when he shot his first-ever hole in one at the Genoa Lakes Golf Club Lakes Course.

Taylor shot his Halloween ace on the eighth hole, a 146-yard shot from the blue tee box. He used an 8-iron for a shot that was witnessed by John Steinbach.

Empire Ranch senior men end 2017 season

John Masiello, Nick Paul, Jim Green and John Lewis combined to card a five-shot victory on Wednesday during the final Empire Ranch Senior Men's Golf Club tournament of the season.

The winning team shot a net 104 at Toiyabe Golf Club in Washoe Valley. Green and Paul also collected closest-to-the-pin prizes on the second and 13th holes respectively.

Kurt Cleek, Pete Youngdahl, Jack Medeiros and Maurice Dias followed with a second-place score of 109 during the four-man teams, two-best ball per hole play. Ken Cuneo, Skip Yokota, Dave Nolte and Edward Shepard shot 113 for third-place. Bill Gibson, Adam Huber, George Flamer and Gary Raybould shot 114 to take fourth-place.

Tim Regan was closest-to-the-pin winner on No. 8 and Yokota on No. 17.

Elks Hoop Shoot on Wednesday

The Tahoe/Douglas Elks will host its annual Hoop Shoot Contest on Wednesday in the Douglas County Community & Senior Center gym.

Children ages 8-13 as of April 1, 2018, are eligible to participate.

Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the start of the first age groups set to get under way at 6. Age groups include girls 8-9, 10-11, 12-13 divisions, and boys 8-9, 10-11, 12-13.

Winners in each division will be eligible to participate at the district contest in Reno on Jan. 20, 2018. District champions will then qualify to compete at the state contest in Hawthorne on Feb. 17.

Call Gary Wendt at 265-6136 for information.

REWARD Club sessions offered

Me for Incredible Youth (MEFIYI) REWARD Club is offering sessions Mondays at Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School and Wednesdays at both Carson Valley Middle School and Douglas High School.

REWARD Club assists student athletes with finding their "reward of sports." MEFIYI Officers JoJo and Suzi Townsell and business community guest speakers will discuss how student athletes may improve their "social game of life." Topics will include sports, academic, collegiate and job-career conversation and exercises.

The REWARD Club will help student athletes explore their talent and understand how to utilize school district and community resources.

Email mefiyirewards@gmail.com for information.