Bain wins flight in club championship

Neil Bain defeated Mike Davis 4-and-3 to win the Carson Valley Men's Golf Club Flight C club championship at the Carson Valley Golf Course.

The men's club also held a Stableford tournament last Sunday. Marc Menezes won Flight A with his 36-point total, while Tim Hines took second-place with his 32, one point ahead of Jeff Schreiber.

Fred Coons won Flight B at 29, while Richard Brown and Richard Torok tied for second-place at 28.

Jack Zippwald won Flight C with his 40. John Pearson finished second at 32 and Jim Tavernier was third at 31.

Closest-to-the-pin winners were Tim Hines on No. 1 and Marc Prause on No. 18.

Elks Soccer Shoot Saturday

The Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department will host the Tahoe Douglas Elks Lodge No. 2670 Soccer Shoot Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lampe Park.

There is no cost to participate. Registration will take place the day of the event.

The event is an accuracy and distance skills competition open to all youth. Medals will be awarded for first, second and third place.

Call 782-9829 for information.

WAVE Fishing Derby on Sept. 30 at Topaz Lake

Welcome All Veterans Everywhere (WAVE) will host its Fishing Derby on Sept. 30 at Topaz Lake.

The event will be held from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. as a fundraiser for WAVE's program to assist veterans.

The entry fee is $50. Prizes for tagged fish include $2,500 for a gold tag, $1,000 for silver and $500 for bronze. Fifty other prizes worth at least $50 will also be available.

Prizes will only be awarded for catches on the day of the event and will be limited to one prize per entry. A fishing license will be required to participate.

China Spring to host golf tournament on Oct. 2

China Spring Youth Camp will host its Valley Sandbagger Golf Tournament on Oct. 2, at the Genoa Lakes Golf Club.

An 11 a.m. shotgun start on the Lakes Course is scheduled for the four-person scramble format tournament.

Among the highlights is a $10,000 hole-in-one prize, courtesy of the Carson Valley Inn. The closest-to-the-pin prize is two days of golf for two players at Genoa Lakes Golf Club.

The $100 cost includes fees, cart, range balls and a barbecue lunch. Complementary tee prizes will be given away and mulligans will be available. The event benefits China Spring and programming not supported by its general budget.

Contact Tiffany Dubois at tdubois@douglas.nv.gov or 265-5350, ext. 121, for information.

Carson pancreatic cancer fundraiser on Sept. 16

Three sports — golf, running and power lifting — will be featured on Sept. 16 when the Carson City Kiwanis Club presents its fourth annual Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Golf Tournament at Silver Oak Golf Course.

The golf tournament is a four-person scramble starts at 9 a.m. A 5K fun run starts at 8 a.m. and the Carson City Bench Press Championships at 7 a.m.

The golf tournament fee is $90 per player, which includes range balls as well as lunch and prizes. Guests can purchase lunch tickets for $10.

The 5K costs $30 and $10 for the 12-and-under half-mile fun run.

The bench press fee is $10 for three lifts.

Proceeds benefit the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and the Carson City Kiwanis scholarship fund.

Contact Robey Willis at robeybarb@sbcglobal.net for information.

College Showcase coming to Carson City Oct. 14-15

The College Exposure Showcase is coming to Carson City on Oct. 14-15 at the MAC Center.

Seven college coaches — two from William Jessup and one each from Folsom Lake College (community college), Columbia College, South Puget Sound Community College, Ray Navarro, Yakima Valley Community College and Osa Esene from Blue Mountain CC — will be in attendance during the two days. William Jessup is an NAIA school located in Rocklin, Calif.

The cost is $195 before Oct. 1 and $245 after.

Drills and fundamentals plus games are on the schedule for both days.

Contact Brant Minor at CoachMinor3@gmail.com or go to MaxHoops.com for information.