Sporting clays championship hosted by Carson Valley

Visitors from Alaska, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Texas and Washington joined Nevada shooters to compete at the 2017 Nevada Sporting Clays Championship on Sept. 13-17 at Carson Valley Clays in Gardnerville.

James Crouse won the Nevada Sporting Clays Championship and Mycahll Cook is both Lady and Junior State Champion. Nathan Green was high non-resident and Candice Fowler was high non-resident lady.

Carson Valley shooters that who won in their classes included Andy Concannon in B Class and Garrett Harvey in C Class of the main event, Bob Cheeseman in the Super Vet Class in the 5 Stand event, Jaysen Giomi in the Small Gauge HOA 20 gauge event, Kirk Doering in the Small Gauge 410 C Class, while Jim Leeg, Jeff Regan and Richard Slater won their respective 28 gauge classes

More than 180 shooters broke almost 75,000 targets in near perfect weather conditions. The 200 target main event was held over two days, along with Homer Hansen's 5 Stand. Earlier in the week, Super Sporting, Double gun, Pump and small gauge contests were also popular.

Targets were challenging and offered a variety of presentations over 20 unique stations. Theme shooting stations on the course include: The Dance Floor, Castle, Bunker, Wood Pile, Rail Road, Nevada and, of course, the popular Gambler.

Club members hosting this competition spent many hours preparing and supporting the event. The club added new target machines and groomed the course to provide a competitive and entertaining challenge. Carson Valley Clays is a private club but offers frequent public shooting opportunities and is located in Northern Nevada near Lake Tahoe.