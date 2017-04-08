Specialty tags offer hunt of a lifetime | RecordCourier.com

The Nevada Department of Wildlife wants to remind sportsmen applying for the big game tag draw not to forget about specialty tags.

The Silver State Tag allows hunters the opportunity to hunt one of four big game species (mule deer, elk, desert bighorn sheep and antelope) anywhere in the state with any legal weapon from Aug. 1-Dec. 31. The winners also walk away with thousands of dollars' worth of additional prizes. Each tag comes with a list of goods including rifles, optics, hunting gear, guided hunts and taxidermy. Silver State Tag allows resident and nonresident sportsmen a chance at a hunt equivalent to a Heritage Auction Tag while contributing to wildlife habitat restoration in Nevada. Visit http://www.huntnevada.com to see the list of prizes and donors on the Silver State Tag link.

The Partnership in Wildlife Tags allows sportsmen to hunt in any open unit in the state (season dates and weapon class for each hunt unit applies). This year the PIW program is offering 22 resident mule deer tags, three nonresident mule deer tags, five tags for resident antelope, three resident elk tags, one California bighorn sheep tag and one desert bighorn sheep. It is only $10 per species to apply. Like the Silver State Tag, hunters may only apply once during the big game tag application period.

While not part of the application process, the Nevada Dream Tag is also an opportunity for resident and non-resident hunters alike. The Nevada Dream Tags Program is a raffle that allows resident and nonresident sportsmen a chance at the hunt of a lifetime while also contributing to wildlife habitat restoration in Nevada (season dates and weapon class for each hunt unit applies). One of the best aspects of this raffle is the ability to purchase tickets for your family and friends.

Five Dream Tags will be awarded in 2017: one for elk, California Bighorn Sheep, desert bighorn sheep, antelope and mule deer. All that is required to get started in the raffle is to first purchase a Resource Enhancement Stamp for $10. Once you have your stamp, you can purchase an unlimited number of raffle tickets for each species available for only $5 each. You can purchase both the RES Stamp and the raffle tickets at NVDreamTag.org.

NDOW conserves, restores and manages fish and wildlife, and promotes fishing, hunting, and boating safety. NDOW's wildlife and habitat conservation efforts are primarily funded by sportsmen's license and conservation fees and a federal surcharge on hunting and fishing gear. Support wildlife and habitat conservation in Nevada by purchasing a hunting, fishing, or combination license. Visit http://www.ndow.org or go to Facebook or Twitter for information.