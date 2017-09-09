Spanish Springs rallies past Douglas, 26-20

Three fourth-down plays in the second half proved decisive Friday night in the Spanish Springs High football team's come-from-behind 26-20 win at Douglas.

All three plays, coupled with a defensive touchdown, helped as Spanish Springs scored 20 unanswered points and then held on to win in the Tigers' season home opener at Keith Roman Field.

Douglas (0-3 overall) failed on a fake punt in the third quarter, setting the stage for Spanish Springs (2-1) to score its go-ahead touchdown. The Cougars tied the game when quarterback Frankie Tiernan threw a fourth down touchdown pass, and in the fourth quarter, converted a fourth-and-2 play from their own 30 to extend a time consuming drive.

The Spanish Springs defense added a critical score when Chase Martin grabbed a loose ball for a 1-yard touchdown return in the fourth quarter.

Tiernan, a senior quarterback, threw for one touchdown and ran for another in the third quarter to help the Cougars turn a 13-6 deficit into a 26-13 lead in a non-league rematch between teams that met in the first round of last year's region playoffs. Douglas was a 24-6 winner in that playoff game.

This time, Hunter Hickey helped stake the Tigers to a halftime lead. The senior quarterback threw a fourth-down 18-yard touchdown pass to Devon Ryan in the first quarter. And Hickey made it 13-6 when he eluded a blitz and found running room down the sideline en route to a 40-yard touchdown run with 1:30 left before halftime.

The Tigers, however, were unable to continue their momentum after the intermission.

Spanish Springs tied the score on fourth-and-goal when Tiernan found 6-foot-4 sophomore Jordan Dudick with one-on-one coverage for a 5-yard touchdown pass.

Tiernan's 8-yard run touchdown run with 34.9 seconds left in the third quarter gave the Cougars their first lead.

Spanish Springs got the ball back at the outset of the fourth and mounted a 12-play drive — kept alive when Gabby Ordaz went inside on fourth down from the 30 — the Tigers' Kane Hoyopatubbi intercepted a pass at the goal line.

One play later, Martin grabbed a loose ball and stepped into the end zone for a touchdown that extended the lead to 26-13.

Hickey scored on a 2-yard run with 1:28 left and the Tigers got the ball back with less than a minute to play, however, they were unable to capitalize.

Ordaz rushed for 129 yards, including a 23-yard TD run in the first quarter, and had a 62-yard kick return for the Cougars.

Hickey rushed for 101 yards and threw for another 128. Chris Flores completed a 35-yard pass from punt formation to Cole Kudrna to set up the Tigers' first score.