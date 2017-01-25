Softball sign-ups conclude this week | RecordCourier.com

Registration for the 2017 Carson Valley Fastpitch season wraps up this week, including a session tonight from 6-8 p.m. at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.

The program’s final sign-ups will be taken on Saturday from noon-2 p.m. at the community center.

Participants must pre-register on the organization’s website — carsonvalleyfastpitch.com — and new players are required to provide birth certificate copies along with payment to one of the registration sessions.

The registration fee is $85 for players ages 4-6 and $90 for players ages 7-and-older.

A maximum rate of $160 is charged per family. The program’s age divisions are 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U, 14U, 16U and 18U. Eligibility for each division is based on a player’s age as of Dec. 31, 2016.

Contact Patti Snyder at 265-6447 (pattisnyder88@aol.com) or Melissa Strazi at 775-291-3763 (Melissa.strazi@gmail.com) for information.

Line Drive U now open

Line Drive University has opened for its 2017 baseball season.

The facility is located at 2577 Nowlin Road near Johnson Lane and is open Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. It is also open on weekends from noon until 5 p.m.

Line Drive U is open to the public and offers coin-operated baseball and softball batting cages, as well as practice areas.

Call 267-3331 for information.

Empire Ranch senior golf registration

Memberships are now available for the Empire Ranch Senior Men’s Golf Club 2017 season. Applications may be obtained at the Empire Ranch Pro Shop, at 1876 Fair Way, Carson City.

Participants must be at least 55 years old to join. Call 775-885-2100 for more information.