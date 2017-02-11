Snowshoe race set for Feb. 26 | RecordCourier.com

The annual Eric Nageotte Memorial “Fresh Tracks” 5K Snowshoe Walk and Race has been scheduled for Feb. 26 at Historic Camp Richardson Resort near South Lake Tahoe.

Hosted by the Tahoe Mountain Milers Running Club, the snowshoe event starts at 10 a.m.

The beneficiaries are Girls On The Run-Sierras and Metastatic Breast Cancer in honor of club member, Rene Gorevin.

On-line registration is available at the http://www.ultrasignup.com website. Entry forms are also available at Kahle Community Center, South Lake Tahoe Recreation Center, Reno Running Company and Eclipse Sports in Reno and CV Sports in Carson City.

Visit the Tahoe Mountain Milers website — http://www.tahoemtnmilers.org — call 775-588-2864 or send an email to tahoecarol@charter.net for information.

MEFIYI basketball camp set

Me-for-Incredible-Youth, Inc. (MEFIYI) is organizing its Winter Break Basketball Camp with Jam On IT Basketball Academy for Feb. 21-23.

The camp is for boys and girls first through eighth grades. Sessions will be held 9 a.m. until noon each day in the Douglas High School gyms. The cost is $75.

Jam On It camps combine basketball fundamentals with a flare of street basketball. Jam On It not only emphasizes basketball, but stress life skills and education to all students, to provide student-athletes every opportunity to excel that can give them an edge.

Online payment and registration is available — https://squareup.com/store/mefiyi-foundation-inc?t=merchant-fb — or email mefiyirewards@gmail.com for information.

REWARD Program now under way

MEFIYI is now offering its REWARD Program Mondays at Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School and Wednesdays at Carson Valley Middle School.

REWARD provides student-athletes with information, planning and discussion how to enhance both their scholastic and athletic high school and college aspirations. The program is led by MEFIYI Staff JoJo and Suzi Townsell and will include guest speakers from the University of Nevada, local non profit organizations who serve our local youth and community volunteers.

The goals of REWARD is to assist student-athletes in becoming high school graduates, prepare for higher education or vocational training and an employed workforce. Email mefiyirewards@gmail.com for information.

MEFIYI acknowledged support from the Smallwood Foundation, Professional Athletes Foundation, Tamarack Junction, NFL Foundation, Vail Resorts-Epic Promise, The E.L. Cord Foundation, Robert R. Banks Foundation, Terry Wells Foundation and Robert Z. Hawkins Foundation.

Carson Valley course open

Carson Valley re-opened for play last Friday afternoon.

Tee times are available by calling 265-3181.