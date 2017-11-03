Snow Bowl set Saturday at Douglas

Three Douglas Tigers football teams will play for titles in their respective divisions Saturday at home when Sagebrush Pop Warner's Snow Bowl games are played in Minden.

Games at Douglas High School are scheduled to start at 8 a.m. with the last game set for an 8 p.m. kickoff. There is no charge for spectators to watch the games and a snack bar facility will be hosted by the Douglas High Boosters and Douglas High Wrestling.

The Douglas teams set to play at Keith Roman Field are the Mitey Mites, who will face the Sparks Raiders at 8 a.m., while the Pee Wees play the Reno Miners at 6 p.m., followed by the Junior Varsity division Tigers in their 8 p.m. game against the Reno Miners.

Last Friday, the Tigers' undefeated Pee Wees defeated the Carson City Senators, 34-20, in the semifinals at Stodick Park.

The Douglas Junior Varsity squad defeated the Carson Senators, 33-0, in another semifinal at Stodick Park.

Douglas Pop Warner President Jim Valentine expressed his gratitude to Douglas High School for its support of the Snow Bowl games.

In other action, The Junior Pee Wee Tigers defeated Carson 37-7 in aconsolation playoff game and the Mity Mite team topped the Sparks Cougars, 31-7.

Other games on Saturday's Snow Bowl lineup include the South Tahoe Vikings and Sparks Railroaders Junior Pee Wees at 10 a.m., the Reno Grizzlies and Reno Wolf Pack Junior Pee Wees at noon, the Unlimited Reno Miners and Twin City Titans at 2 p.m., and the Reno Wolf Pack and Truckee Pee Wees at 4 p.m.