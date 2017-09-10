Smokey seventh in league golf play

Aspen Smokey captured seventh-place on Wednesday to provide a highlight for the Douglas High girls golf team during its Sierra League match in Reno.

Smokey carded a score of 51 on the Legends course at The Club at ArrowCreek during a tournament that was shortened to nine holes due to weather conditions.

The sophomore now stands seventh in the league's Sierra Cup season points race that will determine qualifiers for the region tournament on Oct. 9 at Red Hawk's Lakes Course in Sparks and Oct. 10 at Eagle Valley's West Course in Carson City.

"Tough Conditions for the kids this week," Douglas coach Stephan Gustafson noted. "Wind, rain, lightening … and a tough golf course … got the better of most of the field."

Kelly Evans also shot 76 in her first match for the Tigers and Ashley Long 84.

Carson High freshman Karen Beglin shot 1-over-par 37 to earn individual medalist honors for the second week in a row.

Recommended Stories For You

Bishop Manogue finished with a team score of 205 to secure first-place, followed by Carson at 220, Damonte Ranch 241 and Galena 265.

Many players completed from 11 to 13 holes before conditions brought an end to the match. Officials used just nine-hole scores to determine team and individual placing.

The next stop on the league schedule is Tuesday at Eagle Valley.