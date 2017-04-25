Smith leads Douglas golf team | RecordCourier.com

Jack Smith finished among the top 20 individually to provide a highlight for the Douglas High boys golf team during Sierra League tournament play on April 19 at ArrowCreek Country Club in Reno.

The sophomore carded a season-best 97 as Douglas finished sixth overall with a team score of 571.

The Tigers faced a challenging test this past Monday when they shot 586 as a team under cold and windy conditions at Hidden Valley Country Club in Reno. Smith was again the team's top finisher.

"The team's score was not a true reflection of how well the guys played," Douglas coach Evan Evans noted. "The day was plagued with cold temperatures and wind that didn't let up at all. The last four to Five holes, mentally the kids were spent. It takes a lot out of you battling the elements shot after shot over the course of five hours."

The next league tournament is scheduled for Monday at Dayton Valley Golf Course. The Northern 4A Region Tournament will be held on May 8-9 at Dayton Valley.