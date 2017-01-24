Sierra Lutheran girls win twice | RecordCourier.com

The Sierra Lutheran High girls basketball team gave an outstanding performance during their homecoming game on Saturday that resulted in a 52-24 win against Coleville.

Both Brynna Hansen and Grace Bonafede had seven offensive rebounds, contributing to the Lady Falcon’s brilliant offensive plays. Clare Davison scored 11 points in all, including one 3-point shot, and Bonafede scored 20. Aleyna Gibson also had six points and Amanda Almeida scored five, including one 3-pointer.

Sierra Lutheran led 16-6 after one quarter and 31-13 at halftime.

Karla Gutierrez led Coleville with nine points. Pawahnee Minder grabbed 10 rebounds to help the Wolves.

SIERRA LUTHERAN 33, SMITH VALLEY 25

Sierra Lutheran returned home on Wednesday with a 33-25 win at Smith Valley in a game that was highly anticipated due to the Bulldogs’ success from past seasons.

The lady Falcons executed a tough offense that kept them neck-and-neck with the Bulldogs. Bonafede and Hansen were aggressive underneath the basket to help Sierra Lutheran pull down 10 offensive and 12 defensive rebounds.

Bonafede finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. Hansen had seven points and six rebounds.

Smith Valley led 22-16 at the end of three quarters, however, the lady Falcons finished with a 17-3 run and expanded their final margin of victory to eight points in the final two minutes.