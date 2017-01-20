Sierra Lutheran girls win at Smith Valley | RecordCourier.com

The Sierra Lutheran varsity girls basketball team returned home on Wednesday with a 33-25 win at Smith Valley in a game that was highly anticipated due to the Bulldogs’ success from past seasons.

The lady Falcons executed a tough offense that kept them neck-and-neck with the Bulldogs. Grace Bonafede and Brynna Hansen were aggressive underneath the basket to help Sierra Lutheran pull down 10 offensive and 12 defensive rebounds.

Bonafede finished with 15 points and seven rebounds and Hansen with seven points and six rebounds.

Smith Valley held a 22-16 lead at the end of three quarters, however, the lady Falcons finished the game with a 17-3 run and expanded their final margin of victory to eight points in the final two minutes.