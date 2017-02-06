Sierra Lutheran girls win at Excel Christian | RecordCourier.com

Eight players contributed to the scoring Friday night as Western 1A league-leading Sierra Lutheran High girls basketball team picked up a 50-7 win at Excel Christian in Sparks.

Sierra Lutheran (15-6 overall, 10-0 league) retained its two-game lead in the standings with four games scheduled this week to end the regular season. The Falcons visit Pyramid Lake tonight and Coleville on Friday, then play host to Whittell on Saturday.

Grace Bonafede led the Falcons with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Clare Davison added eight points, Marin Woomer and Aleyna Gilson scored six points each while Brynna Hansen handed out four assists.

The Falcons led 26-3 at halftime.