Sierra Lutheran girls rally for key win | RecordCourier.com

Seven players put points on the scoreboard to help the Sierra Lutheran High girls basketball team to a come-from-behind 33-31 victory at Mineral County Saturday night in Hawthorne.

Sierra Lutheran trailed by two points at the end of three quarters and then came back to win a neck-and-neck game, a win that solidified its hold on first-place in Western 1A league play. The Falcons are now 8-0 in league (13-5 overall), two games ahead of both Mineral County and Virginia City in the standings.

Mineral County led 10-6 after one quarter and 26-24 at the end of three quarters. The Serpents only scored five points in the fourth quarter.

Grace Bonafede scored 14 points to go with eight offensive rebounds that helped the Falcons come back in the second half. Bonafede finished with 13 rebounds overall.

Brynna Hansen had five points and three steals, Clare Davison contributed five points and four steals, while Marin Woomer scored four points.

The Falcons face a busy schedule this week, including a key game Tuesday at Virginia City. They visit Greenville, Calif., for a nonleague game on Thursday and then travel to Sparks on Friday to play Excel Christian in a league game.

— Molly McKee contributed to this report