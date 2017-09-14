Sierra League golf play resumes at Eagle Valley

Karen Beglin carded a 1-under-par 71 to lead Carson High's golf team to second-place Tuesday during Sierra League play at Eagle Valley-East in Carson City.

The Senators (351) took second place, one stroke behind Bishop Manogue (350). Galena was third at 372 and Damonte fourth at 426. Wooster and Douglas fielded incomplete teams.

The win was Beglin's third in as many tournaments. She shared medalist honors with Wooster's Jill Stanton. Junior Jill Beglin shot 73 to finish third.

"The girls played extremely well today," Carson coach Wade Greenlee said. "We were one shot off first-place, and that hasn't happened in a long time. Eagle Valley may play easier than some other courses, but you still have to make quality shots.

The Beglins carried Carson to its second-place finish. Karen Beglin birdied Nos. 2, 4, 5, 6 and 9 en route to a 31 on the front. She finished with a 4-over-par 40 on the back. Jill Beglin shot 35 on the front and 38 on the back. She birdied Nos. 2 and 4.

"It's like having two 6-8 kids on your basketball team," Greenlee said of the Beglins. "I just get out of the way."

The next league match is scheduled for Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Toiyabe Golf Club in Washoe Valley.