Seventh inning rally gives Douglas split | RecordCourier.com

Casey Peck and Kettja Bennett connected for back-to-back RBI singles to cap a two-out seventh inning rally that lifted the Douglas Tigers to a 7-6 walk-off win against the Reno Huskies in game two of their softball doubleheader on Monday.

Douglas (4-5 league, 6-15 overall) scored twice in the seventh to salvage a split of two games between teams that are competing for Northern 4A playoff berths. A three-run fourth inning rally was the difference for Reno (6-3, 9-8) in its 10-7 game one victory.

The Tigers were down to their final out in the bottom of the seventh inning of game two when Amanda Hoffman ran out an infield single. Haley Doughty hit a ground ball single up the middle, then the left-hand swinging Peck slapped a 1-2 pitch down the left field line to drive in a run to tie the score at 6-all. Moments later, Bennett hit a soft liner over second base to drive Doughty home with the winning run.

Hoffman shut down Reno in the top of the seventh to earn credit for the win. The Huskies had a runner on third base with no outs, however, Douglas came up a clutch defensive play when catcher Kylie Swan picked off the runner with a strike to third baseman Bailey Walters.

Bennett, who pitched six-hit ball through six innings, also came up big with her bat as she went 2-for-3 with three RBI, including a leadoff home run in the fourth inning. Doughty hit 3-for-4 with one RBI and Mackenzie Brixey 2-for-3.

Reno took an early 3-0 lead, only to see Douglas score five times in the fourth inning.

Game one followed a similar pattern as Reno jumped out to a 4-0 lead before the Tigers rallied to tie the game at 4-all.

Anja Weiss pitched the final 3.1 innings, allowed one run to go with nine strikeouts to close out Reno's win. Alexia Young delivered an RBI triple to spark the Huskies in their fourth inning rally and she added a solo home run in game two.

Jasmine McNinch drove in five runs as she slammed two homers and a double to lead Douglas offensively. McNinch homered in the second inning, doubled in the third and added a solo homer over the center field fence in the sixth.

Notes: The Tigers and Huskies were originally scheduled to play on Saturday, however the games were rescheduled for Monday due to a weekend storm. … Douglas picked up a forfeit win from Hug on Thursday. … The Tigers are scheduled to visit McQueen on Thursday followed by a doubleheader Saturday against Bishop Manogue in Minden.