Senior men’s golf scores are close | RecordCourier.com

Don Swanson won Flight A in a closely contested manner last Wednesday during Empire Ranch Senior Men's Golf Club tournament play in Carson City.

Swanson carded a net score of 67 to win the flight during individual stroke play that saw two shots separate the top five players at Silver Oak Golf Course. Shabi edged Mac MacQuarrie for second-place, as both shot 68. Dahl Rask took fourth-place on a tie-breaker ahead of Dennis Joseph, as both shot 69.

R.C. Crapo won Flight B with his 65, ahead of Geoff Swann's 67. Henry Teague took third-place at 68, Dave Ziegler was fourth at 70 and Rene Ojeda was fifth at 71.

Three players finished together at 68 to lead Flight C. Jay Stuart was awarded first-place on a tie-breaker ahead of Mike Logue and Fred Olesek. Tom Teders edged Ivan Lepire on a tie-breaker to place fourth, as both shot 70.

Flight D was even closer, as four players finished together with scores of 70. Ken Cuneo was awarded first-place, ahead of George Allison, Norm Scoggin and Tom Harlow. John Pearson finished fifth with a 71.

Closest-to-the-pin winners were George Flamer on the seventh and 14th holes as well as Swann on No. 2 and No. 12.

The club's tournament was played at Silver Oak while its home Empire Ranch Golf Course recovers from flood damage.

Adult slow-pitch softball registration continues

Registration will continue through April 19 for the Douglas County Parks and Recreation adult spring slow-pitch softball season.

The registration fee is $475 through today and increases to $525 from Thursday until the April 19 deadline.

Three leagues are planned: Men's Tuesday Night League, Men's Thursday Night League and Thursday Coed League. Players 18 and over are eligible to play and league size is restricted. All registration is based on first-come, first-serve basis. Team rosters are limited to 20 players and each team will play eight regular season games.

The regular season is scheduled to start the week of April 24.

Visit http://www.dcprsports.com or call 782-5500, ext. 1 for information.

Kids' Fishing Derby registration to continue

Registration is under way for the 28th annual Kids' Fishing Derby on June 3-4 at Lampe Park.

The derby, which is held for children 3-12 years of age, is taking registration on Saturdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Walgreen's parking lot and will continue at the same time and location through April and May.

Registration is also available at Accolades Trophies during regular business hours.

Both locations also register derby volunteers and will also sell raffle tickets to help pay for fish, prizes, tackle and bait for the kids. The grand prizes for the raffle this year are a Mad Dog scooter, a kids quad and a $300 gift card from Sportsman's Warehouse.

Registration forms for mail in will also be available at the Douglas County Parks and Recreation desk in the community center.

Email KFDvolunteers@aol.com to obtain a registration form.

Zephyr Cove tennis lessons set

Zephyr Cove Tennis Club will offer tennis lessons at the end of the school year and in the summer for girls and boys ages 4-12.

A free clinic will be offered on June 3 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. This will be a refresher for those who have played before and an introduction to the sport for newcomers.

The six-day sessions for 4- to 7-year-olds are $35 each and 8- to 12-year-olds are $75. Go online: http://www.zctennis.com/schedule/kids-clinics to sign up for and pay for lessons.

Space is limited and preregistration is required by calling Kahle Community Center at 586-7271 or Douglas County Community Services at 782-9828.

Douglas alumni golf tournament on June 16

The Douglas High School football program will host its sixth annual alumni golf tournament June 16 at the Carson Valley Golf Course.

The Friday tournament starts at 9 a.m. with a post-tournament luncheon to follow at the Carson Valley Country Club.

The cost is $100 per person for those who register before May 1 ($125 afterward) or $400 for a foursome.

Hole sponsorships are also available for $100.

Contact Douglas High football coach Ernie Monfiletto at emonfile@dcsd.k12.nv.us for information.

Booster golf tournament set for May 6-7 at Edgewood

Registration for the annual Booster Club Golf Tournament at Edgewood is open.

The tourney takes place May 6-7.

The event benefits Whittell and South Tahoe high schools.

Contact Kevin Kjer at 775-588-6354 or email KJKjer@aol.com for more information about the tournament.