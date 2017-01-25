Senators rally past Tigers | RecordCourier.com

During a span of just under five minutes to start the third quarter on Tuesday night, the Douglas High girls basketball team embarked on a 14-2 run to seize the momentum and control in its rivalry contest against Carson.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, however, they were only able to put up 18 points against Carson’s 2-1-2 zone defense during the other 27 minutes and fell to a 42-32 defeat in a clash for second-place in the Sierra League race at Tom Andreasen Court in Carson City.

Carson (5-6 league, 10-10 overall) scored 15 unanswered points during a span of 6 minutes, 9 seconds bridging the third and fourth quarters to turn a 26-19 deficit into a 34-27 lead. Douglas (4-7, 7-13) never came any closer than four points the rest of the way.

Those opening minutes of the third quarter were a different story, though, as Douglas charged back from a 14-12 halftime deficit.

Freshman Taylynn Kizer sank a pair of 3-pointers, the Tigers converted two steals into transition points and scored off a pair of second-chance shots to take a 26-19 advantage with 3:00 to go in the third. Kizer ignited the surge when she drained a pair of 3-pointers and converted a steal into a breakaway layup, and Madi Smalley scored on a putback. Point guard Alexa Moss contributed two steals and an assist while Hailey Hughes scored on two layups during the run.

Douglas proceeded to turn the ball over on six successive possessions, however, and was unable to capitalize after a technical was called on the Carson bench with 1:17 to go in the third quarter.

After Douglas missed both free throws, Abbey Paulson hit a baseline jumper off an assist from Bella Kordonowy then Alyssa Street took a pass from Haley Garver and drove for a buzzer-beating layup as the Senators pulled within 26-25.

Lauren Lemburg buried a 3-pointer, assisted by Paulson, to extend Carson’s lead to 34-27 with 4:32 to go. Lemburg finished the night with 11 points, including a pair of second-half 3-pointers.

Kizer converted one more 3-pointer the rest of the way — a shot assisted by Moss with 4:14 left — and finished the night with 14 points overall.

Hannah Carr and Hailey Hughes contributed six points each for the Tigers.

A key difference was free throw shooting — Carson was 14-for-22 from the line and Douglas 4-for-14.

Kordonowy scored a personal season-high 22 points, 11 of which came in the fourth quarter, and grabbed 13 rebounds (five offensive). The freshman forward shot 5-for-6 from the free throw line inside the final four minutes to help close out the win.