Senators hold off stubborn Tigers | RecordCourier.com

Twice within a span of five nights, the Douglas Tigers have taken the Sierra League boys basketball leaders right down to the wire.

On Tuesday night, the Tigers rallied from a double digit deficit to challenge arch rival Carson and just came out on the short end of a 45-41 verdict at Tom Andreasen Court in Carson City. Douglas (4-7 league, 5-15 overall) trailed 26-13 midway through the second quarter and then charged back to pull even at 29-all when Ryan Barnes hit nothing but net on his 3-point shot from the right side with 3:02 left in the third.

“We did a good job defensively in the third quarter,” Douglas coach Corey Thacker said. “We were able to get some opportunities, and we converted them. We ran our stuff very well.”

The scenario was similar last Friday during their winter homecoming game when the Tigers came back from a 14-point deficit and took co-league leader Galena to overtime in a 47-38 loss.

Carson (9-2, 9-9) used an 11-5 run at the outset of the second quarter to build a 13-point lead with 4:17 left. The Senators didn’t score in the final 4:17 of the first half, however, and turned the ball over five straight times without a shot.

“We played good defense (at the end of the half),” Thacker said. “It was (big) not being able to cut into the lead.”

Added Carson coach Carlos Mendeguia: “We were up at the half, and I told the team I wasn’t comfortable. They were down 14 against Galena and went on a 13-1 run and sent the game into overtime.”

Douglas continued to shine on defense in the third quarter, holding Carson to just a basket and free throw over the first five minutes of the second half.

And the Tigers began to fire on all cylinders offensively as they took just 3-1/2 minutes to score 12 unanswered points and tie the game at 29. Barnes drained two 3-pointers, Tre Jackson scored on a driving layup, Josh Meza converted two free tosses and Dalton Davis went inside for a layup.

Tez Allen scored to put the Senators back on top and then fed a downcourt pass to Jayden DeJoseph for a dunk as Carson moved back out to a six-point lead. The Tigers wouldn’t go away, however, as Jordan Warren assisted Ian Ozolins on a short jumper and then Barnes buried another 3-pointer to make it 37-34 at the end of the third quarter.

Two free throws by Josh Meza and then Jackson converted his steal into a dunk to make it 41-38 with 5:44 left. Kaden Christensen’s 3-pointer from the left side pulled the Tigers to 43-41 with 2:28 showing on the clock.

A layup by Trent Robison off a pass from Geraet Rauh with 28 seconds left enabled Carson to hold off the stubborn Tigers.

Mendeguia credited the win to a staunch defensive effort.

“We hang our hat on our defense,” Mendeguia said. “When we’re having trouble scoring, if we’re playing good defense that evens it out, We stopped executing offensively and got complacent (at times).”

DeJoseph scored 18 points and Allen 17 to account for all but 10 of Carson’s points.

Barnes shot 4-for-6 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 for Douglas. Jackson added eight points.

“Carson is a good team,” Thacker said. “They execute their stuff well.

“We didn’t have that (the ability to come back). That is something that has developed over the last month. The kids are hungry, and they work really hard.”

Bishop Manogue visits Douglas tonight in a meeting of the league’s No. 3 and No. 4 teams. Manogue is coming off an 88-41 win against Wooster on Tuesday night that was sparked by Aidan Cantwell’s 50-point outburst.

Meanwhile, Carson and Galena meet in a showdown for first-place tonight in Reno. Carson is 7-0 so far in January, although four of those games (against Galena, Manogue, Damonte Ranch and Douglas) have been decided by a combined total of 17 points.