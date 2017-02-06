Second-place at stake in girls basketball | RecordCourier.com

A shot at second-place in the Sierra League and a home playoff berth will be up in the air Friday night when the Douglas High girls basketball team hosts arch rival Carson.

Douglas, coming off a 59-37 win at Wooster on Friday night, faced a pair of must-win scenarios as it came into the final week of the regular season tied for second-place with Carson. The Tigers travel to Reno on Tuesday to face third-place Galena, which is only one game out of the No. 2 position.

The top two seeds from the Sierra and High Desert league races will host opening round games while the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds travel when the Northern 4A Region Tournament begins next Wednesday, Feb. 18.

Bishop Manogue is the two-time defending region champion. This year, one team will represent the North when the 4A state tournament is played on Feb. 23-24 at UNLV’s Cox Pavilion.