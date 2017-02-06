Second-place at stake in girls basketball | RecordCourier.com

Second-place at stake in girls basketball
February 6, 2017
GIRLS STANDINGS
Sierra League
Manogue 14-0 1.000 –
Douglas 6-8 .429 8
Carson 6-8 .429 8
Galena 5-9 .357 9
Damonte 4-10 .286 10
Wooster 1-13 .071 13
Feb. 3 scores:
Douglas 59, Wooster 37
Bishop Manogue 79, Galena 21
Carson 48, Damonte Ranch 41
High Desert League
Reno 13-1 .929 –
Spanish Springs 11-3 .786 2
Reed 10-4 .714 3
McQueen 9-5 .643 4
No. Valleys 5-9 .357 8
Hug 0-14 .000 13
Feb. 3 scores:
Reed 60, McQueen 28
Spanish Springs 44, Hug 13
Reno 60, North Valleys 26
A shot at second-place in the Sierra League and a home playoff berth will be up in the air Friday night when the Douglas High girls basketball team hosts arch rival Carson.
Douglas, coming off a 59-37 win at Wooster on Friday night, faced a pair of must-win scenarios as it came into the final week of the regular season tied for second-place with Carson. The Tigers travel to Reno on Tuesday to face third-place Galena, which is only one game out of the No. 2 position.
The top two seeds from the Sierra and High Desert league races will host opening round games while the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds travel when the Northern 4A Region Tournament begins next Wednesday, Feb. 18.
Bishop Manogue is the two-time defending region champion. This year, one team will represent the North when the 4A state tournament is played on Feb. 23-24 at UNLV’s Cox Pavilion.