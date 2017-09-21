Second half surge sparks Douglas girls

Sparked by another solid second half performance on Tuesday, the Douglas High girls soccer team posted a key 3-1 Northern 4A crossover victory at Reno.

Amelia Cochran and Abby Jens scored twice within a span of three minutes to break up a 1-all struggle as Douglas (5-0-1 league, 10-0-1 overall) remained tied with Galena for first-place in the Sierra League. Reno (4-2, 6-2-1) is second behind Spanish Springs in the High Desert League.

"We played really well in the second half," Douglas coach Rick Smith said. "We seem to get stronger as the game goes on."

The Tigers had previously scored two goals in the second half of a 2-1 win over Reed on Sept. 12 and scored twice inside the final two minutes to secure a 2-1 win over McQueen on Aug. 29.

Smith added that the Tigers are finding better rhythm the longer they play.

"Once we start linking our passes — once we get our 1- and 2-touch game going — our pace picks up and our intensity picks up," he said.

Macey Weston scored in the 36th minute after receiving a crossing pass from Allyson Foster, giving the Tigers a 1-0 lead that stood at halftime.

"Macey has stepped up her game recently," Smith said. "She has come a long way this year."

The Huskies scored the equalizer midway through the second half, however, the Tigers answered almost immediately.

Cochran, a sophomore, scored the go-ahead goal in the 64th minute after taking a pass from Calli Weston. Then Jens intercepted a pass from about 35 yards out and lofted a shot over the goalkeeper's head to make it 3-1 in the 67th minute.

"That was a really good win," Smith said. "I was concerned about Reno, especially playing on their home pitch. They had played Galena tough over the weekend (2-1 loss); they're a good team that moves the ball well and is physical."

Douglas begins the Sierra League portion of its schedule Saturday with a 10:45 a.m. contest at home against Bishop Manogue.