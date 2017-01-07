Scholarship support | RecordCourier.com

Special to The R-C |
The Carson Valley 20/30 Men's Club has donated $2,000 to Me-for-Incredible-Youth, Inc. (MEFIYI) that will support the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) scholarship fund. These are college scholarships awarded to high school graduating seniors â RMHC Scholarships are renewable up to four years, matching 100 percent of donated funds. MEFIYI Director JoJo Townsell explained that the donation guarantees four Douglas County high school seniors will receive 2017 college scholarships. "This would not be possible without The Westbrook Foundation ... founded by Helen Townsell-Parker. The Westbrook and MEFIYI foundations have raised RMHC Scholarships the last six years, he added. Thanks to 20/30 Men's Club #85 for helping providing this opportunity for our outstanding Douglas County Students. RMHC scholarships applications are due by Jan. 20.