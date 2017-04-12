Rosalee Rieman takes aim at Colorado | RecordCourier.com

Rosealee Rieman will fulfill a long-time goal this weekend when she competes at the Junior Olympic Shooting Championships in Colorado Springs, Colo.

The 18-year-old Douglas High School senior has qualified to compete at the junior national championships, which are being held Saturday and Sunday at the U.S. Olympic Training Center. She is one of more than 70 shooters from around the country invited to compete in the Women's Smallbore riflery discipline.

This will be her first experience shooting at the Junior Olympic nationals.

"It's really cool this is finally happening because this is one of my long-term goals I've been working on," Rieman said. "This has been a dream of mine.

"It's going to be my first year so I'm hoping to do as well or better than I know I can do," she added when asked about her goals.

Rieman, who took up competitive shooting six years ago, earned the invitation to Colorado Springs with her performance in January at a state qualifier held at the University of Nevada in Reno.

There have been other impressive achievements, according to her father and coach, Eric Rieman. She also works with nationally recognized coach Allen Jaynes from Yuba City, Calif.

"She is having a pretty good year," Rieman said. "She just went to a NRA sectional in air rifle. In the precision, she shot a 372 out of 400 possible. And on free position, she shot a 570 out of 600. That's pretty good."

The top three shooters from this event, being hosted by USA Shooting, will qualify for the 2017 Junior Olympic team that competes on an international level.

Rieman acknowledged assistance from the community to raise more than $4,000 on her GoFundMe page. Her original objective was to raise $3,300 to assist with travel and other expenses.

This is just one step toward some other personal goals, starting with her plans to attend the University of Nevada in the fall. She hopes to earn a spot on a Wolf Pack rifle team that is nationally regarded.

"I'm hoping to make the UNR shooting team … the travel team," Rieman said. "They are a top-15 team in the nation right now.

"And I'm hoping one day to make it to the actual Olympics," she added. "So we'll see where that goes."