Robles sparks Wolves to homecoming win

The Coleville Wolves celebrated homecoming Saturday with a 38-0 Western 1A 8-man football victory against Pyramid Lake.

Coleville (2-4 league, 3-4 overall) jumped out to a 16-0 lead after one quarter and 32-0 at halftime against Pyramid Lake (0-6. 2-7)

Andrew Robles was a standout on both offense and defense for the Wolves. The senior quarterback completed 10 of 18 passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns. He intercepted two passes with 98 return yards and one touchdown. The senior also punted three times for a 37.0-yard average.

Alejandro Gomez rushed for 115 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries plus he caught two passes for 22 yards. Corbin Randall also rushed for 21 yards on six carries with one touchdown and caught two passes for 21 yards and another touchdown. Edgar Acero rushed for 20 yards on seven carries.

Freshman Ernesto Sandoval caught three passes for 62 yards and one touchdown.

Gomez had a hand in 15 tackles (14 solo) for the Wolves. Jacob Anderson also had seven tackles (6 solo), Brayan Garcia six tackles (4 solo) and Judson Roberts recovered a fumble.

Recommended Stories For You

The Wolves conclude their season Saturday at home with a league game against Mineral County (Hawthorne).