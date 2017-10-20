Roberson reception leads to Nevada TD

Here's a breakdown of Carson Valley athletes who have graduated from high school and now compete in college:

FOOTBALL

REAGAN ROBERSON — University of Nevada, 2017 Douglas graduate: The freshman tight end was timely with his first career reception, a 23-yard catch on Saturday night that gave the Wolf Pack first-and-goal on the 1 in their 44-42 loss against Colorado State in Fort Collins, Colo. The fourth-and-7 play out of field goal formation from Cristian Solano set up Kelton Moore's 1-yard touchdown run that tied the score 21-all with 8:17 left in the second quarter.

WESLEY HUNDLEY — Earlham College (Richmond, Ind.), 2014 Douglas graduate: Hundley accounted for 135 total yards with one touchdown run Saturday afternoon in Earlham's 66-7 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference loss at Mount St. Joseph in Cincinnati. The senior quarterback rushed for 51 yards on 27 carries with a 2-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and completed 15 of 26 passes for 84 yards. Even though Earlham is 0-6 overall this season, Hundley has thrown for 917 yards and 10 touchdowns with four interceptions, plus he has rushed for 642 yards and six touchdowns.

ANDREW JENSEN — University of Jamestown (Jamestown, N.D.), 2015 Douglas graduate: The 6-foot-1, 274-pound junior defensive tackle was credited with four tackles, including the Jimmies' lone quarterback sack Saturday night in a 40-22 loss against Presentation College in Aberdeen, S.D. Jensen's sack came on a third-and-16 play in the second quarter when the Jimmies only trailed 13-7.

SOCCER

Recommended Stories For You

MCKENNA KYNETT — Boise State University, 2016 Douglas graduate: Kynett's fourth goal of the season put Boise State ahead to stay in a 3-1 win against Wyoming Sunday in Laramie. With the score tied 1-all in the 63rd minute, Raimee Sherle sent in a high-arching pass into the box and Kynett went up in the air to head a shot past Wyoming's goalkeeper into the net for a 2-1 lead. The Broncos had scored their first goal less than one minute earlier to tie the score. "Tactically we were too conservative starting the second half," Boise State coach Thomas told the broncosports.com website afterward. "So we changed our mentality and started to press, which flies in the face of what a team should do on a Sunday at 7,200 feet, but we did it anyways. McKenna's goal really epitomized the game and the eventual result — winning at Wyoming has to be done in an unconventional manner."

CROSS COUNTRY

LINDSEY ADAMS — University of Nevada, 2015 Douglas graduate: Adams placed 10th overall and as the fourth finisher for the Wolf Pack in their team championship performance Saturday in the Women's Black division race at the Adidas Division I Pre Nationals in Louisville, Ky. Adams clocked a time of 21:20.67 over the 6,000-meter course at E.P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park. Four Nevada runners cracked the top 10, with a mere nine seconds separating the four. Adams moved up from 81st at the 2K mark, 32nd at the 4K and 12th at the 5K (17:56). The Mountain West Championships will be held next Friday in Albuquerque, N.M.

VOLLEYBALL

MONTRASHAY WORLEY — Hartford University (West Hartford, Conn.), 2015 Douglas graduate: Worley produced a career-high 16 digs in addition to three assists and one ace Friday night in a come-from-behind 3-2 America East Conference win at Umass Lowell. The Hawks won 28-30, 25-22, 20-25, 25-20, 16-14.

Editor's note: Please send an email to Dave Price at dprice@recordcourier.com if a student-athlete has been left out.