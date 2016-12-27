Roberson all-state second-team pick | RecordCourier.com

Douglas High School senior Reagan Roberson was honored as a second-team linebacker on the Las Vegas Review Journal’s all-state football list which was published on Sunday.

Roberson (6-1, 235), a three-year starter for the Tigers, was Sierra League Defensive Player of the Year and voted to the Northern 4A all-region first team. Roberson, who switched from inside to outside linebacker in October after missing three games due to a shoulder injury, was credited with 46 tackles and seven tackles for loss in eight games.

Douglas finished with a 6-5 overall record, second-place in the Sierra League and a semifinal berth in the region playoffs.

One other Douglas County player was named to the all-state list, Whittell quarterback Dismas Womack (6-3, 180), a senior who led the Warriors to second-place in the Western 1A (8-man football) conference and a berth in the state semifinals. Womack rushed for 1,322 yards and 26 touchdowns plus he passed for 1,095 yards and another 13 TDs this season.

Spring Mountain’s Aaron Masden was named Coach of the Year after a season in which the Golden Eagles won 1A state title with a 68-46 verdict that ended Pahranagat Valley’s 104-game win streak. The state football title was the first for Spring Mountain.