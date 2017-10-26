Rival Tigers, Senators gain 1-1 tie

There is a long-standing rule when it comes to considering season records in rivalry games in any sport: Pay no attention to those because anything can happen.

Douglas vs. Carson is a perfect example.

On paper, the playoff-bound Douglas girls soccer team looked to be in solid position Tuesday night after taking a 1-0 lead in the second half at Carson. Instead, the Senators battled back to salvage a 1-1 tie in the final regular season game for both teams.

Douglas (10-2-4 Sierra League, 15-2-4 overall) now moves on as a No. 2 seed into the Northern 4A Region Tournament and host Reno in the opening round Monday at 6 p.m. at Keith Roman Field. Of interest, the Tigers are riding a streak of 25 straight playoff appearances, dating back to the formal start of Northern Nevada high school girls soccer in 1993.

Calli Weston's goal in the 53rd minute, assisted by her cousin, Macey Weston, gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead. The Senators answered in the 67th minute on a goal by Yanitza Perez, assisted by Bella Wakeling.

Douglas coach Rick Smith was obviously hoping for a win Tuesday night, however, he expected a hard-fought contest on Carson's Senior Night. Douglas posted a 1-0 win when the rival schools met on Oct. 7 in Minden.

"You're always disappointed when you don't beat your rival," Smith said. "But I'm not disappointed with the effort of the girls tonight. They played their hearts out."

On the other hand, Carson closed the book on its season with a 2-12-2 league and overall record. Wakeling, a four-year varsity veteran and two-time all-league selection, felt this result was more reflective of their season than the team's season record shows. The Senators had three of their losses decided by one goal and had a 2-0 loss to undefeated Galena.

"It was really bittersweet," said Wakeling.

"Tonight was probably one of the best games we've played," coach Jose Garcia added.

Douglas broke up a scoreless duel when Macey Weston sent a pass into the box that set up Calli Weston for a right-foot shot from the right side of the box.

"It was just the keeper and me … I was nervous because I thought the shot was going wide," she said, adding wide a wide smile. "Once it went in, I was stoked."

Smith complemented the sophomore's shot in that situation.

"I loved that goal," he said. "Calli showed a lot of patience on the shot. She took her time, and it paid off."

Just one minute before, the Senators appeared to have a golden opportunity when the speedy Wakeling broke into the open in pursuit of a long pass, however, Douglas goalkeeper Jordan Smith came seven yards out of the box and cleared the ball away with a sliding kick.

Smith is a junior in her third varsity season as a starter.

"If Jordan doesn't get first-team goal keeper (all-region), I'll be disappointed," said coach Smith (no relation). "She almost had that one, too, but those things happen."

The Senators salvaged their tie on a play that was started by senior Mariana Talamantes. Perez played the ball to Wakeling, who in turn dished off a pass to the middle, where Perez beat Smith to the ball and hit a chopper into the net.

Wakeling had at least three other good runs in the final 12 minutes. She was high on a direct free kick from the top of the box, and twice was denied an open look at the net as defender Claire Ingrey maintained coverage step for step.

Douglas missed an opportunity in the 46th minute when Macey Weston dished a pass to Alexa Moss, whose shot caromed off the crossbar and bounced directly in front of the goal line before Carson goalkeeper Marissa Perez-Morris collected the ball for a save.