Resilience pays off for Tigers | RecordCourier.com

Ayden Murphy found a way to put adversity behind him Tuesday afternoon after he struck out with a runner in scoring position to end the second inning.

The Douglas High sophomore redeemed himself two innings later — big time — when he crushed a drive off the left field fence to drive two runs home and helped put the Tigers on track to a critical 12-4 Northern 4A baseball victory at home against the Wooster Colts.

Back-to-back doubles by Murphy and Isaiah Schat ignited a five-run fourth inning rally that put Douglas on top and then the Tigers added five more runs in the fifth on their way to the come-from-behind victory at Tiger Field.

Douglas (8-9 league, 11-11 overall) ended a six-game losing streak and remained in the thick of a tight playoff race as it into a four-way tie for seventh-place in the Northern 4A standings along with Carson, Reed and Wooster. Eight teams will qualify for the region tournament

The Tigers trailed 4-1 and with only had one hit off Wooster starter Zane Johnson through three innings. They came to life in the fourth, however, as Haden Keller led off with a line drive single to left field and advanced when Spencer Trivitt drew a walk. Murphy stepped to the plate with two outs, took a ball, then doubled to drive Keller and courtesy runner Maverick Duffy home. Moments later, Schat belted a double into right-center field gap to drive Murphy came home to tie the score 4-all. Kindel Isham and Jayden Foster walked to load the bases and the Tigers took a 6-4 lead when two runs scored on a throwing error.

That momentum carried over to the fifth inning. Keller walked and Tristan Futch singled past third base to start the rally. Riley Wilkinson followed with a ground ball single up the middle to drive one run home and Isham drove in another with an infield single to extend the lead to 8-4.

Earlier, Douglas took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Isham drew a leadoff walk and scored on Haydn Brown's infield grounder. The Colts answered with three runs in the top of the second, highlighted by Alex Malcolm's two-run double.

The Tigers threatened again in the bottom half of the inning when Trivitt lined a single to right field, however, Johnson worked out of the jam as he rang up a called strike-three for the second out and then struck out Murphy swinging at a full-count pitch to retire the side.

In the end, Murphy hit 2-for-3 with three RBI and Foster went 2-for-4 with one RBI to lead the Tigers' nine-hit attack.

Keller allowed four runs on six hits over five innings to earn credit for the win. Brown pitched two scoreless innings to close out the game.

The two teams are scheduled to complete their two-game series Thursday at Wooster.

The Tigers host third-place Galena for an 11 a.m. doubleheader on Saturday, then close out their regular season against rival Carson, May 3 in Minden and May 4 in Carson City.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Elijah Lyons hit 3-for-4 with a home run and five RBI to help lead Douglas to a 12-2 against Wooster Tuesday in Reno.

Douglas erased an early 2-1 deficit thanks to four runs in the third inning, four runs in the fourth and three more runs in the fifth. The game was stopped after five innings due to the 10-run rule.

Lyons delivered an RBI single in the third to break a 2-all tie and give the Tigers a lead they never relinquished. Lyons also doubled two runs home in the fourth and hit a two-run inside the park home run in the fifth to extend the lead to 12-2.

Austin Grant also went 3-for-4 with two RBI, Elijah Hinojosa 2-for-3 with two RBI and Jonathan Antti 2-for-4 with a triple to lead off the third inning.

Camden Brown pitched five innings of four-hit ball to pick up the win.