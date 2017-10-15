Reno McGill, McKenzie Raper all-around winners

Reno McGill and McKenzie Raper returned home with all-around cowboy and cowgirl titles last weekend from the Elko Junior High School Rodeo.

The Douglas-Carson Rodeo Club members combined to win six individual events during competition held on Saturday and Sunday in the third stop on the Nevada high school and junior high rodeo associations' 2017-18 season schedule.

McGill took first-place in boys breakaway roping, goat tying, saddle bronc steer riding, plus he combined with Broc Feyder to win the team roping. Meanwhile, Raper won the girls goat tying, took first-place in ribbon roping with Riley Roderick, second-place in breakaway, third-place in team roping with Felton and eighth-place finish in barrel racing.

Cole English also placed third in boys goat tying and 10th in boys breakaway roping.

HIGH SCHOOL

Corley Raper won the goat tying and Brynn Lehman pole bending for the Douglas-Carson club during the two-day Elko Rodeo.

Ashley Fitzpatrick placed third in barrel racing, while Lehman and Raper placed sixth and seventh respectively. Lehman also placed ninth in breakaway and Raper 10th in pole bending.

The next stop on the Nevada circuit is the Spanish Springs Rodeo on Oct. 21-22.